Anne O’Connor has been removed as chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), its governing board has said.

HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane said it had “decided to end the tenure of Anne O’Connor as chief executive officer, as a result of a process in accordance with the terms of her contract, believing this to be in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

Current deputy chief executive Damien McCallion is to serve as interim CEO pending a new appointment.

“The board would like to thank Anne for her service as CEO and for her many years in senior roles across the health service before that including as chief operations officer throughout the Covid pandemic,” Devane said.

O’Connor is to depart from the €400,000-per-year post after less than nine months in the position, having taken up the role last March. The move follows meetings of the HSE board last week and on Monday.

O’Connor’s departure comes at a time when the health service is facing significant pressure regarding overspending and recruitment restrictions.

Last week, the Cabinet approved a €780 million financial bailout for the health service, which had recorded a significant overrun on its €29 billion budget.

In late September the Government removed authority from four of the HSE’s six regions over spending and recruitment.

Under the employment control measures, final authorisation for recruitment and promotions was taken from the HSE and given to civil servants in the Department of Health.

O’Connor has also been dealing with an escalating controversy over recruitment and employment levels at Cork University Hospital (CUH), the second-largest in the country.

In August, the chief executive at the hospital, Jennifer Kearney, warned her superiors in the HSE that it was short about 1,000 staff and there could be patient safety risks going into the winter.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has denied there are patient safety issues at the hospital and has argued it has received significant numbers of additional personnel.

O’Connor faced criticism in the Oireachtas last week for maintaining that CUH was arguing its case through the media.

She told the Oireachtas committee on health: “As a hospital, Cork University Hospital is not unique in facing huge service pressures. But it is unique in that it appears to be conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity.”

Opposition politicians criticised O’Connor after she said she had not spoken to Kearney since September despite the growing and increasing public dispute over staffing issues at CUH. They maintained there was a “witch hunt” against Kearney for raising staffing and patient safety issues.

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is scheduled to meet Kearney and other senior figures at the hospital. On Sunday it was confirmed that neither Carroll MacNeill nor O’Connor would be attending.

Carroll MacNeill said on Monday: “I note the decision of the HSE Board and I extend my thanks to Anne O’Connor for her many years of public service.

“I am informed by the HSE board that deputy chief executive officer Damien McCallion will take up the role of interim chief executive officer of the HSE. I look forward to working with him and all staff across our health services as we work to deliver high-quality care to patients throughout the country.”

Opposition parties quickly sought to turn the focus on the Minister for Health.

Social Democrats health spokesman Padraig Rice – who is also a TD for the Cork South Central constituency in which the hospital is located – said: “The Health Minister should now make clear exactly what problems emerged in the background that led to this bombshell decision.

“Her handling of this crisis has been disastrous, preferring to attack the management team at the hospital rather than address their very grave patient-safety concerns,” Rice said in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said: “the person who could have avoided all this is the Minister for Health”, accusing her of taking “a back seat to all this”.