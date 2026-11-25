Taoiseach Micheál Martin stopped short of endorsing the board of the Health Service Executive (HSE) on Wednesday despite repeated Opposition challenges to do so.

During a second Dáil Leaders’ Questions dominated by the controversy over the sacking on Saturday of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor, he distanced himself from the board but expressed confidence in Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

The Taoiseach said he was “not in any position” to endorse any decision of the board of the HSE until he got “the fullest of information in respect of both process and the reasons for the chief executive officer’s termination of her contract”.

More questions arose following the former chief executive’s statement that she had no knowledge of a review of her work before she was dismissed from her role, described as “explosive” by acting Social Democrats leader Cian O’Callaghan.

He said it was “staggering” she had no idea she was even in an escalated employment review process, given the Minister for Health, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Harris all knew.

The board of the HSE had said in its statement that performance metrics and management had been set.

The Taoiseach said: “What concerns me clearly is that there’s a divergence between what the CEO was saying in respect of her awareness of the process, which is difficult to comprehend.”

And “we do need to bottom that out” given “the seriousness of the issues at stake”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the Minister never wanted O’Connor as HSE chief executive “and she moved her on”.

There was still no “credible reason from the Minister as to why this happened”.

“Information has to be literally dragged from the Minister” and the “cock and bull story from the HSE board convinces nobody”.

She added: “Nobody believes that the HSE chief executive was sacked without the involvement of the Minister for Health.”

Accusing her of scapegoating O’Connor she said, “scapegoating is not accountability”.

McDonald told the Taoiseach it was a “cynical attempt by a failing Minister to cover herself” – an attempt to deflect responsibility for the crisis away from the Government, where it belonged.

Martin insisted it was “absolutely untrue” they were looking for a scapegoat as very significant health service gains had been made. “So nobody was looking – I certainly wasn’t looking for a scapegoat for anyone.”

Insisting there was no “Government involvement in that decision”, he said the Cabinet “never discussed” O’Connor’s performance and there was “no sense” last week that a dismissal was pending.

“I think every individual, irrespective of the position of any individual, is entitled to due process,” he said.

But the Taoiseach stressed: “The HSE board took this decision unanimously.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik described the sacking of Anne O’Connor as a “stitch-up”.

This “escalator process” was a “process of reverse engineering, to ensure and justify an outcome clearly desired by the Minister: the removal of Anne O’Connor as head of the HSE”.

She said Carroll MacNeill had expressed confidence on Wednesday in the board of the HSE but she noted the Taoiseach stopped short of expressing similar confidence.

They needed to know the performance “metrics” that were set for the HSE’s chief executive, she said, where she fell short and why “she wasn’t even aware of this escalated process”.

Most of all “what really beggars belief and stretches credulity is the idea that the Minister was not aware of any of this”.

It was “frankly incredible to believe that the hands-on Minister is suddenly hands-off in all of this”.

The Taoiseach insisted “the HSE board needs to give a very, very comprehensive account and the fullest of information possible” before he endorsed any decision.

Stopping short of expressing confidence in the board he said however, “I have confidence in the Minister.”