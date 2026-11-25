Question

Mine is an unusual situation. I am the parent of two children – their co-parent and I are gay. We never got married and have always had a very open relationship. It always felt that we were free-spirited, with my co-parent being the more unconventional, and over the years we have settled into something that was good for all of us, in different ways.

While we lived together when the kids were small, we realised this would not work so we have two homes and the (now adult) children moved easily between the two of us. We have always done holidays and travelling together and over the years both of us have had other relationships, but nothing stuck.

Now we are at retirement age, and I would like to solidify the kids’ future and inheritance, so I have been encouraging my co-parent to do an actual, as well as a living, will. I want this so they can write me into their will and I can do the same, as I think this will protect the family.

However, they are not willing to even talk about it, saying they won’t buy into convention at this late stage of their life. But I know dementia runs in their family and, of course, I’m not immune either, and I want to be noted as the next of kin if decisions or support is needed. I don’t want the kids to be landed with this, and I would like some recognition of the good life we have managed to secure between us.

I’ve always admired my co-parent’s independence and free spirit, but now it is driving me crazy.

Answer

Firstly, congratulations on having an unusual but very stable family relationship for such a long time. It is perhaps not surprising to you to hear your partner (you definitely have a partnership of sorts) object to such a conventional thing as a will, but your arguments for it are solid and perhaps you might think about widening the conversation.

You are at retirement age and your children are adults and so could be invited to be part of this discussion. If this feels too much like manipulation of your partner, you might think of someone in their life that they trust and admire and ask them if they might bring up the issues in a less threatening way.

If your partner is to allow discussion on this topic, they will have to feel that their position is heard and understood but in your current state of annoyance this conducive atmosphere may not be possible, so the first step is to manage your own emotions and internal criticism so that you can be genuine in your listening. Acceptance allows you to let go your condemnation and your partner is entitled to be accepted fully for their life-choices. Once you have accepted this (you’ll know when this happens as you’ll have dropped all your criticism), then you can start a conversation about the pros and cons of creating a will and related matters. If your partner has concerns, you might consider directing them towards someone with knowledge on the subject – you may need to have done some research beforehand so that you can suggest someone acceptable to them.

What is important is that you allow them time to engage with and consider all aspects of this without pressure from you. Perhaps you could also offer to pay the expert and to pay for the drawing-up of wills – if finance is a factor.

[ My husband says it’s pointless for him to make a will. Is he right?Opens in new window ]

There is, of course, another option – you could just get married and have all the inheritance issues automatically sorted. However, this might seem too conventional and too practical for a couple who have lived creatively outside this system. Still, it is worth putting on the table, but don’t suggest this unless you feel you can get totally behind it. This would be a decision of the two of you only, and the children should only be involved if you both agree; it might be very emotional for them, even though they are adults.

[ If you’re over 18 and have any assets, you should make a will. Here’s what you need to knowOpens in new window ]

Consider celebrating your alternative family success and know you have created a safe and loving environment for your children, even if the will is never consolidated. This approach will leave you feeling satisfied with your life and then the option of the inheritance can be an extra bit of happiness if it occurs.