Keith Daly (49) admitted to theft and criminal damage at the site of a proposed Ipas centre in July 2024. Photograph: Collins

A man has been jailed for one year for stealing mattresses and causing criminal damage at the site of a proposed international protection centre in north Dublin more than two years ago.

Keith Daly (49), with an address at Moatview Drive, Priorswood in Dublin, pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage on July 15th, 2024.

The court heard he had seen a post on social media about a protest taking place at the former Crown Paints site in Coolock that morning. The demonstration was in opposition to the site being repurposed as an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) centre, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Bodycam footage worn by construction workers at the site captured Daly shouting audible threats of violence.

“I’ll break your f**king jaw,” he was heard saying directly to a person wearing a bodycam.

He demanded one of the workers open the gate, using another violent threat, and the gate was unlocked for him. Daly was then seen forcing the gate wide open to cheers from other protesters.

He started dragging new mattresses and bed frames off flatbed trucks through the gates, along with others who joined in.

When sirens were heard in the background, Daly was seen running away.

He was identified from CCTV and footage broadcast on an RTÉ Investigates programme.

Det Garda Ronan Smyth told Daly’s sentence hearing last week that Daly was not known as someone who attended anti-immigrant protests. He also accepted Daly’s assertion that he was intoxicated.

The court heard that Daly was one of the first to drag the mattresses to a pile, which was then set on fire. Smyth said Daly had not set them on fire but “knew what he was doing”.

In total, there was €6,500 worth of damage to the beds. The building and a digger were also damaged.

After arrest, Daly told gardaí that his head was “all over the place” when he got up that morning. His brother, Michael, had taken his own life in Mountjoy Prison a month earlier, and his medication was not right.

“I was told there were over a hundred foreign national men,” he said.

Daly said that he had been shocked when he saw himself on television a few nights later.

“I’ve worked with lads with different nationalities. I’ve friends with different nationalities. I’m not a racist person,” he told gardaí.

Smyth accepted that Daly had seemed genuinely shocked when shown the evidence against him, and that his remorse was genuine.

He agreed that Daly had no convictions in almost 10 years before this.

Defence counsel explained that Daly had not worked since 2024, following a number of tragedies in his family, including his father receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis.

“People he’s applying for jobs from are googling him. This is why he hasn’t been working since 2024,” he said.

On Monday, Judge Martin Nolan said Daly had “behaved in a very aggressive manner towards security staff” and “created a nuisance by his behaviour”.

Having considered his personal circumstances and mitigation, the judge handed Daly a one-year prison sentence. He said a “considerably longer” sentence would have been imposed if Daly had been motivated by anti-immigrant hatred.