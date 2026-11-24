A businessman is challenging what he calls the Minister for Justice’s failure to implement recommendations that would impact awards in all personal injury awards since 2021.

At the High Court on Tuesday, John Rogers, counsel for company director Kevin Thompson, opened a three-day case arguing that government inaction on the matter amounts to an interference with the administration of justice.

If implemented, the proposed new guidelines would increase the potential awards in personal injury cases by 16.7 per cent.

Thompson, who resides at Tatestown, Donaghpatrick, Navan, Co Meath, took the case against the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Thompson submitted, through his lawyers, that he was involved in a road traffic collision in March 2018 when he was stopped in traffic.

He said he sustained serious injuries to his neck, fingers, right shoulder, lower back and right ear and suffers from tinnitus as a result of the collision.

That matter is not before the current High Court proceedings.

It is submitted in these proceedings that the Judicial Council Act of 2019 was commenced in 2021, establishing a number of State bodies to produce personal injury guidelines to then be sent to the council for Dáil approval or rejection.

Once adopted, it is submitted, these guidelines are “thereafter binding” on the courts and on the Personal Injuries Assessment Board – renamed the Injuries Resolution Board.

It is submitted that the Minister in “declining to move the approval resolutions” required by the scheme is “intentionally preventing” the Oireachtas from completing the scheme’s process.

In 2025 the Personal Injuries Guidelines Committee recommended a 16.7 per cent increase in awards, up from an initial 15 per cent increase due to inflation in the period from 2021 to 2024.

Rogers, appearing with Miriam Reilly, Conor Duff and Gary Hayes, said the Minister has “done nothing with the guidelines” and said it was “absolutely clear” he did not intend to bring the matter before the Oireachtas for a resolution.

Counsel said failure to adopt the Judicial Council’s submission “would put the system at risk”.

Rogers said that justice “has to be administered in courts” under Article 34 of the Constitution and the failure to adopt has “been shown to give rise to a direct interference in the administration of justice in personal injuries actions”.

Rogers said the alleged delay would affect awards in every personal injury case taken since March 2021.

He said the recommendation from the Judicial Council should have been adopted as soon as “practicable” into law, following the council’s recommendation to do so.

He said judges had to operate under 2021 guidelines still in place, despite it being a matter for the Judicial Council to approve new injury guidelines that should be adopted via Oireachtas approval.

The High Court case continues in front of Judge David Holland.