The victims of the tragedy from top row from left to right: Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39) with her son James Monaghan (13), and Martin McGill (49). Photographs: PA

A High Court judge will next month hear an application to set aside judgments granted “in default of appearance” against three parties sued in relation to the Creeslough explosion.

In default of appearance means the defendant has failed to acknowledge the proceedings and failed to indicate that they intend to defend them.

The application to set aside is to be made in actions brought by a woman who lost her partner and five-year-old daughter in the tragedy four years ago.

Aine Flanagan’s cases are the first to be heard by the High Court in relation to the impact of the tragedy on the families of the victims.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the explosion in the Donegal village on October 7th, 2022.

Flanagan, whose partner of eight years Robert Garwe died along with their daughter Shauna, has sued for nervous shock, and also on behalf of the Flanagan and Garwe families over their deaths in the explosion.

The High Court had previously set a date for the assessment of damages against the three parties where judgment was secured.

The three parties are Vivo Shell Ltd, with offices at Creeslough, Co Donegal, and which supplies petrol and gas products; Daniel and Annette Lafferty of Main Street, Creeslough, who were the owners of the premises, which included Applegreen petrol station; and Lafferty’s Supermarket and apartments, where the explosion occurred.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Shane Costelloe, counsel for the three defendants, asked the court to put back the motion to set aside the judgments to January.

[ Woman who lost five-year-old daughter in Creeslough explosion launches three High Court actionsOpens in new window ]

He said that a December 8th date for the hearing of the set aside motion was too tight and it was likely the court will require written legal submissions as there were “sticky legal points”.

Damien Keaney, counsel for Flanagan, asked that the motion and the cases for assessment of damages also be listed for December 8th. Judge Paul Coffey agreed.

Flanagan, who lives close to the explosion site at Creeslough, has in all sued nine different parties, including Duntally Woods Apartments Owners’ Management Company, Applegreen Ltd, with head offices in Dublin, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

Families and relatives of those killed and injured in the tragedy have already filed lawsuits, with more than 20 mainly personal injury and nervous shock actions to come before the High Court next year.

In her claim for nervous shock, Flanagan said that on the day of the explosion, she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud and extensive explosion.

She said Robert had gone to the shop with Shauna, and said she had a great fear and shock that something had happened to them.

She suffered extreme shock upon having her worst fears confirmed when she visited the site, and it was confirmed that her partner and her daughter had died, it is claimed.

It is also claimed Flanagan is continually reminded of her loss and trauma.