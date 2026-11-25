One of the reasons Republicans lost the midterm elections so badly is that a significant portion of their voters realised that they had been conned. People who had voted for Donald Trump’s party for the past decade stayed at home or even voted Democratic. Trump, they saw, was a charlatan who had broken his promises to keep the United States out of foreign wars, to bring down inflation and to “drain the swamp” of Washington of corruption.

But what will the con man do now that he has been found out? That is the biggest question in US politics today. While Trump has been remarkably quiet since the midterms, his personality and actions offer clues that point toward two competing scenarios.

The most hopeful possibility is that Trump, as he has often done, takes his winnings and cuts his losses. The true con man, after all, doesn’t care what happens to his marks after he’s taken their money. And Trump has used his second term in office to enrich himself and his family to a staggering degree. Falsely claiming he was a billionaire helped Trump win the presidency, but it is only holding the office that enabled him to become an actual billionaire.

Trump will be able to get away with all this. Recent US supreme court rulings give presidents a high degree of impunity and Trump can offer unconditional pardons to his inner circle and maybe even to himself. To assuage his ego, Trump can leave monuments to his power in the physical landscape of Washington, most notably in his renovation of the White House’s East Wing, a project to which he has devoted much of his attention.

There are signs that Trump is dissociating himself from the Republican Party. After the midterms results became clear, he blamed other Republicans. Trump claimed that if he himself had been on the ballot, they would have won in a landslide. As delusional as this view is, it is one that was not available to Trump when he lost the 2020 election. Psychologically, Trump cannot allow himself to be seen as a loser. But now, instead of having to discredit election results and foment a violent insurrection, Trump can merely claim that it’s other Republicans who are the losers. In his own mind, he can remain a winner, having been “victorious” in three presidential elections in a row.

[ The scale of corruption in Trump’s second administration is head-spinningOpens in new window ]

Trump is not Nigel Farage or Marine Le Pen. He did not spend his life building a political movement. While he has always held certain basic political instincts, he came late to politics. Until he ran for president, he wasn’t even a Republican.

It is a sorry commentary on the state of US politics that the best-case scenario is that Trump uses the presidency to enrich himself and escapes without any consequences. But the alternative – that Trump doubles down on his Make America Great Again (Maga) agenda – is far more dangerous.

Trump may be a con man, but he craves attention and adulation. His father, Fred Trump, was content to defraud the US federal government by overestimating building costs for public housing projects. (Fred was frequently investigated, though never indicted.)

Making money alone was never enough for Donald, however. He also wanted to be a celebrity. Few real estate developers became as famous as he did in the 1980s. Often pretending to be a publicist named John Barron, Trump frequently called the tabloid press to report on his doings. Most infamously, he reported to the New York Post that his girlfriend Marla Maples had claimed that Trump gave her “the best sex I ever had”. Is a man who craves the spotlight so much going to be content with just escaping with the loot?

Trump probably cannot regain the support of the voters he lost. Even if he puts an end to the Iran war and brings down inflation, voters who realise they have been tricked by Trump are unlikely to come back to him. The only place Trump can receive adoration is among his hard-core Maga base. But that suggests that instead of moderating his policies in response to his midterm defeat, Trump may radicalise them.

The clearest sign that Trump might be doubling down on Maga is his appointment of Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff. This is a key position in any presidential administration as the chief of staff manages day-to-day operations, controls access to the president, and is their top adviser. Miller is the most right-wing person in Trump’s circle, the architect in Trump’s first term of his cruel family separation policy for migrants at the border and of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s invasion of US cities in his second term. The Southern Poverty Law Centre characterises Miller as an advocate of “open white nationalism” based on leaked emails in which he, for example, promoted the racist great replacement theory.

[ ‘He’s a great fighter’: Stephen Miller, the man shaping Trump’s final actOpens in new window ]

In Miller, Trump has also chosen someone with a famously pugnacious personality. This suggests that, instead of disengaging, Trump is gearing up for a fight. Miller acknowledges few checks on presidential authority. With him in charge, Trump may push his constitutional authority well beyond its limits to bypass a Democratic Congress.

Miller believes that true Americans – those of European descent – are losing out to hordes of non-white migrants. That Maga has only two more years in power will make Miller even more desperate to enact his far-right vision for the US. And he can only do so by undermining American democracy.

How far Trump goes along with Miller will determine the rest of his second term. If Trump decides Miller isn’t serving his interests, he won’t hesitate to discard him. For Trump, loyalty is a one-way street.

[ Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump breaks the law so fast that the law is left in his orange dustOpens in new window ]

Trump’s personality has dominated US politics for more than a decade, but as he enters his final two years in office as an unpopular lame duck, he will be torn in two directions. He can simply leave the presidency as a very rich man who never has to pay for his crimes. Or he can fight to remain a hero to the Maga faithful by pushing a radicalised agenda. Let’s hope that Trump, like many US voters, realises that he is a con man and is content with getting away with it.