Camera footage supplied to gardaí showed a woman who appeared to be trying to get away from a man, the court heard. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man who sexually assaulted his female friend after a night out has been given a partly suspended sentence after a judge said the facts of the case were unclear.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault on a street in the city on January 27th, 2023.

It was accepted in court that neither the man nor the woman had a proper recollection of the night as they both had drank a considerable amount of alcohol.

A local garda told the court how a number of persons spoke to gardaí about the woman being in an intoxicated state on the night and seeing her leaving a pub with the man.

They recalled that the woman had been sick in the bar and had been slurring her words. She was spotted in the bathrooms with her head slumped against a sink and mumbling.

Witnesses said the woman and man left the bar together and he was holding her up as she was unable to stand.

The garda said the woman appeared at a friend’s home later that night in a dishevelled state. This friend called An Garda Síochána and said the woman had been sexually offended against.

The woman was intoxicated and upset. She later gave a statement saying she could not remember leaving the bar, but she recalled drinking wine and shots.

She remembered feeling she was in a taxi and crying at some point looking for her infant son. She had a memory of lying on the flat of her back and getting up quickly and running, the garda told the court.

Gardaí gathered CCTV footage and tracked down the taxi driver who picked up the man and woman. He recalled them kissing and said the woman was sick in the car.

A man who encountered the pair on the street gave gardaí footage as he had recorded their interaction. It showed the woman on the flat of her back with the man’s head in her groin area.

O’Leary said the woman’s clothing was taken for analysis as part of the inquiry. Salvia found on her underwear was linked to the accused.

A person living nearby provided doorbell camera footage to gardaí, which showed a woman who appeared to be trying to get away from a man as he was trying to hold her.

The garda said audio was also captured and the woman could be heard sobbing and saying: “Please leave me alone.”

It captured the man asking the woman if she wanted to go to a hotel room and saying: “Give me a kiss or I will make a show of you”, before he began laughing.

The man was interviewed and initially denied being in the area on that night. He said the last thing he remembered was trying to get a taxi and that he thought he blacked out.

In a victim impact statement, read by Aoife O’Leary, prosecuting, the woman said she worked hard to build a life for herself, but “someone I knew, someone I trusted” changed her life completely.

The woman said she was a first-time mother and was vulnerable at that time. She said the days following the assault were awful as she was “supposed to be nurturing my son, but in reality I could not pick him up”.

She described a time afterwards when her son was seriously ill and she was “trying to survive”.

“I wanted to be strong for my son, but it [the assault] took that strength away from me – I was falling apart inside,” she said in the statement.

The woman gave up her job in the aftermath of the assault, which she said was “the one thing that genuinely gave me happiness before my son”.

“Something like this never disappears. I will never be the same person I was before the assault. He took my future, not just one night,” she said.

Judge Martin Nolan said he could only “infer” from witness statements and forensic evidence that oral sex had occurred.

He sentenced the man to 2½ years in prison with the final nine months suspended. He ordered that €5,000 the man had in court be offered to the woman, but if she did not want it, then it could be donated to a charity of the garda’s choosing.

The judge said “but for the unclear nature of the assault the sentence would be more severe”.

Nolan said the assault had “considerable consequences” for the woman, who suffered “considerable trauma” and felt “betrayed by a friend”.

He said the “court did not know exactly the facts of the sexual assault”, but said the man had “taken advantage of a certain situation”.

Carol Doherty, defending, said her client was “profoundly apologetic”.

She asked the court to accept his guilty plea was valuable as there was only “a hazy recollection” of what happened that night.