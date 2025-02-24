Man (47) identified using video footage accused of ‘inciting’ Coolock riot

Keith Daly (47) said he had never been a protest before the one in Coolock. Photograph: Collins Courts

An “agitated” man accused of removing mattresses from a proposed centre for asylum seekers in Coolock in Dublin “incited” a riot involving 500 people, a court was told.

Keith Daly (47) was allegedly identified from video evidence, including bodycams and RTÉ footage, Dublin District Court heard on Monday.

During a bail hearing, he claimed, “I have never been to a protest before.”

Mr Daly was one of three men from north Dublin charged on Monday with various offences connected to events on July 15th at or near the former Crown Paints factory on Malahide Road.

There were violent scenes in the area after the Government announced plans to repurpose the building to house international protection applicants.

Ross O’Neill (34) of Buttercup Park, Darndale; Patrick Maughan (21) from Chanel Grove, Coolock, and Mr Daly, from Moatview Drive, Priorswood, were each granted €200 bail at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Ross O’Neill is charged with violent disorder, producing a long wooden object as a weapon and committing a riot. Photograph: Collins Courts

Judge Michele Finan ordered the trio to stay away from International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres, remain contactable by phone, and stay off social media.

Mr Daly was given an extra bail term, banning him from attending all protests.

Judge Finan ordered them to appear again on May 19th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Patrick Maughan is charged with violent disorder and criminal damage. Photograph: Collins Courts

Mr Daly was charged with burglary of the factory, theft of mattresses and criminal damage offences.

Garda Jordan Martin alleged these incidents happened at about 10.30am.

He claimed the accused entered the site without permission and threatened a security guard with “Touch me, and I’ll break your f**king jaw, I’m telling you”.

It was also alleged he told the security man, “Open the gate, or I’ll grab something and stick it through you”.

Garda Martin claimed the accused was captured on CCTV and bodycam in “an agitated state”.

He allegedly removed four mattresses from the site, brought them to an area beside a fire, and took other units out of a truck before kicking and damaging them.

The contested bail hearing was told that Mr Daly was identified by CCTV, bodycams and footage shown on an RTÉ Investigates broadcast, and that he has distinct facial features.

The officer claimed the accused “instigated riots” involving 500 people and assaults on gardaí that lasted into the night.

Questioned by Judge Finan, the garda confirmed the man had not come to further garda attention, and these were the only charges he had before the courts.

His defence solicitor, Ciara Dinneny, submitted that there was no evidence her client had committed serious offences on bail.

She said he was agreeable to most of the conditions sought but had a right to protest.

“I have never been to a protest before,” Mr Daly told Judge Finan, who told him, “Do not attend any protest” as she granted him bail.

Mr O’Neill was accused of rioting, production of a long piece of wood as a weapon and violent disorder at Malahide Road.

Garda Kevin Hynes told Judge Finan there was no objection to Mr O’Neill’s bail subject to conditions. The officer wanted the accused, who is on a community employment scheme, not to post on social media about protests at the former paint factory.

His solicitor, Ms Dinneny, said her client, who did not address the court, consented and had instructed her that he did not use social media.

Patrick Maughan was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage at the Odeon cinema car park near the factory.

Garda Paul Reddy objected to his bail and alleged that on the day, there was a “major public order incident” at the old paint factory, including seven assaults.

However, Judge Finan pointed out that there were no assault charges against the defendant.

The garda maintained that CCTV showed the accused at 2.34pm, “throwing blocks at uniformed gardaí and members of the public order unit”.

It was claimed the accused made admissions.

However, his solicitor, Donal Quigley, countered that his client denied throwing blocks and had the presumption of innocence.

Judge Finan noted that no other charges have been brought against Mr Maughan since the alleged incidents.

The accused replied “yes” when the judge told him, “Do not post on social media, just until this case is over”.

The three men were granted free legal aid.