Philip Farrelly, who has been ordered to demolish an extension at the rear of his home on Burrow Road, Sutton.

A local authority is seeking “vastly disproportionate” and “draconian” court orders directing the demolition of an alleged unauthorised extension at a Sutton, north Dublin property, the homeowner’s lawyers have argued.

Philip Farrelly (70s) is appealing a Circuit Court order granted to Fingal County Council in March directing the demolition of the extension, built without planning permission at his Victorian-era property on Burrow Road.

Farrelly was served an enforcement order in 2020 directing him to demolish an extension at the rear of his Victorian home. The council initiated legal proceedings against the businessman after he did not comply with the enforcement order.

The dispute dates back to 2019 when Farrelly demolished an old extension at the rear of his home on Burrow Road and replaced it with a larger extension.

Farrelly has argued that the extension constituted an exempted development under planning regulations. Last week, Farrelly filed a retention application with Fingal County Council in respect of the extension.

At the High Court on Tuesday, lawyers for Farrelly and the local authority made submissions to Judge Richard Humphreys in the homeowner’s appeal. The evidence in the case is considered “de novo”, or anew, by the appeal court.

Stephen Dodd, counsel for the council, submitted that the enforcement order served on Farrelly in March 2020 has never been withdrawn and has never been complied with.

Dodd referred to a determination by An Bord Pleanála in August 2024, which held that Farrelly’s demolition of the existing extension and construction of a new extension was not exempted development.

[ Man told to demolish Dublin house extension six years ago puts in new planning applicationOpens in new window ]

The board’s decision followed a referral by Fingal County Council, seeking a determination on whether Farrelly’s development was exempted.

Farrelly did not judicially review the board’s decision, Dodd submitted.

Dodd said that “in the teeth” of that determination, Farrelly subsequently swore an affidavit stating it was his belief, and that he had been advised, the development was exempted.

Referencing Supreme Court authorities, Dodd outlined factors that should be considered by judges when exercising their discretion in cases of unauthorised development.

These factors include the conduct of the infringer, the nature of the planning law breach and the reason for the infringement.

Dodd submitted that these factors weighed against Farrelly.

Oisín Collins, counsel for Farrelly, submitted that his client did not “set out to do wrong” or “get an unlawful advantage” in carrying out the works.

Collins outlined how Farrelly sought to build an extension, with a view to “splitting the house” to allow his son to live at the front of the property.

[ ‘I don’t envisage lying in front of bulldozers’: Man wants reprieve for €300,000 Sutton extensionOpens in new window ]

It was Farrelly’s initial intention to build an extension not exceeding 40sq m at the rear of the house, which did not require permission, counsel said.

However, structural defects were identified within the existing structure, in an extension of the house built in the 1950s, he said.

Counsel submitted that Farrelly was informed by planning consultants and a council official that a demolition and renovation of the 1950s extension, along with the planned new extension, were exempted works.

Certain development consisting of maintenance and improvement of structures is exempted from permission under planning regulations.

Counsel submitted that the structure replacing the 1950s extension was smaller in “footprint”, with a wall moved one metre away from his neighbour’s boundary. This, counsel submitted, appeared to be the “genesis” of the council’s complaint.

Counsel submitted the council was advancing a case that because the structure replacing the 1950s extension was not identical, the extension should be demolished.

Counsel submitted that the orders sought were “draconian” and “vastly disproportionate”.

In response, Dodd said Farrelly engaged in an “utter annihilation” of the previous structure, with “no rebuilding of what there”, but rather a “modern extension”.

Collins said the factors to be considered by the court when exercising its discretion weigh in his client’s favour.

The judge reserved his decision.