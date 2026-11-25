Heathrow airport wants to spend more than £300 million in the first half of 2027 on a planning application to build a third runway, almost doubling the costs it has spent so far on paperwork towards the project.

The airport is seeking permission from the regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, to claw back the money through higher passenger charges for the next 20 years.

In total, Heathrow planned to spend up to £304 million in the first half of 2027 on its application, the CAA said on Wednesday. A rival proposal for a new runway, by hotelier Surinder Arora’s Heathrow West group, intends to spend only £35 million on its application in the same period.

If the combined costs of both applications are reimbursed and passed on to passengers, the average fare would rise by about 70 pence from Heathrow, which is already one of the most expensive airports in the world.

Aer Lingus is one of the biggest operators of flights to Heathrow each day, with more than 15 services from Dublin and other Irish airports.

The CAA on Wednesday launched a consultation on whether to allow all or some of the costs to be recouped through ticket prices. An increase in spending had been expected as both groups move closer to lodging formal planning applications, which they intend to file by the end of next year.

The CAA’s consumer director Tim Johnson said the regulator aimed to strike “a balance where the conditions for credible expansion proposals can come forward, but only where there is clear evidence that costs are efficient, appropriately justified and deliver value”.

The long-mooted project has been beset by delays and buffeted by political changes, including the replacement of supporter Sir Keir Starmer as UK prime minister by Andy Burnham, who has been sceptical of the runway in the past.

Heathrow has spent about £320 million in the past two years readying its application, although it has said it will not begin formal work on planning approval unless it gets a green light from Burnham.

The airport’s CEO has warned that it needs the go-ahead before the new year or its international investors will reassess the viability of the scheme.

“The planning system is complex and costly and while we’ve lobbied for change, we must work within today’s system,” Heathrow said.

It added that, while the expansion “will deliver jobs and growth for the whole country, we know the project must be affordable and are working hard with airlines to reduce costs”.

Heathrow’s £33 billion scheme, proposed by Heathrow Limited or HAL, would involve building a 3,500-metre runway across the M25 and include a new terminal facility.

The Heathrow West proposal is for a shorter runway initially, which could be extended at a later date if needed, although this would still involve significant disruption to the road network around the airport.

British Airways and Virgin — Heathrow’s two largest customers — have said they prefer the shorter option as a way of keeping project costs down. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026