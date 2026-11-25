A home south of the Iowa army ammunition plant in Augusta, Iowa. A controlled detonation of ageing explosives is planned on Wednesday. Photograph: Rachel Mummey/The New York Times

Across a 160km stretch of the US Midwest, from the frosted fields of southeastern Iowa down into northeastern Missouri, farmers and other residents are bracing for a possible cloud of toxic dust as the US army prepares to detonate a stockpile of degrading explosives.

The blast is set to go off at 3pm Irish time on Wednesday at an army ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa. Federal officials are racing toward the planned detonation amid unanswered questions around how the military allowed the situation to reach this point, how far a toxic plume could travel and what health impacts people and farm animals might face.

The 363 inhabitants of Middletown were put on notice on Tuesday that they may be evacuated. The alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said an evacuation could apply to anyone within 8km southwest of the plant.

A Fema hotline was being set up to direct residents to evacuation centres. Those who live within 30km should stay indoors with their windows shut tight through the Thanksgiving holiday, the American Lung Association warned.

The Iowa army ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa. Photograph: Rachel Mummey/The New York Times

The government’s goal is to destroy volatile chemicals in old army explosives that have sat in deteriorating bunkers for more than 20 years before freezing temperatures trigger a potentially deadly uncontrolled blast. Top military officials said they were hoping for “zero release of lead particulate into the atmosphere".

Newly released plume models, however, show potentially consequential fallout if mitigation efforts do not fully contain the explosion. An area covering more than 240sq km could be exposed to the dust. That includes some 350 farms.

“We don’t believe the public should be in a panic,” the acting secretary of the army, Adam Telle, told reporters at the plant on Tuesday. “We are very calm about this.”

But the mood among residents was one of worry and confusion, as their Thanksgiving week was upended by the pending explosion and the unknowns around the risks it could create to their health and safety.

It had already been an unnerving period of several days, with the US army shifting the date of the planned explosion to Monday from last Friday, then to Tuesday and finally to Wednesday, after US president Donald Trump said the blast would not go forward unless approved by Iowa governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat.

Sand deferred to military experts. He said “no good options exist” and that the federal authorities never should have let the situation reach this point.

A home with tape crossed over a glass door and window in an effort to prevent damage near the Iowa army ammunition plant. Photograph: Rachel Mummey/The New York Times

Maps issued by the US army on Tuesday showed that the plume from the detonation would travel southwest from the plant, potentially as far as 130km into northeast Missouri. The plume models showed that lead could be deposited over as many as 240sq km. The government has also deployed weather balloons to gauge conditions over the area, said Andy Nelson, a director at the US army’s construction engineering research laboratory.

“Our number-one priority here in Iowa today is the health and safety of the citizens of this region,” Telle said on Tuesday, surrounded by a phalanx of officials from federal agencies including the US agriculture department and health and human services. “We have talked to every expert in the federal government and every expert we could find outside of the government.”

As he spoke, about a kilometre away on the sprawling grounds of the 19,000-acre facility, soldiers continued to prepare the site of the blast.

Soil and air samples were gathered to establish a baseline before the detonation. The US army and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said they would sample again after the blast to determine contamination levels and cleanup plans. The EPA is monitoring sites in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois with four mobile laboratories, according to Tom Croci, an associate administrator at the agency.

The explosives contain lead azide, which the army has warned can become increasingly unstable in freezing temperatures, causing it to explode spontaneously. Officials said they had removed metal blast doors from the bunker last week, in preparation for the initially planned detonation last Friday. Now, the cold temperatures outside can reach the barrels more easily.

Andrea Adamcakova-Dodd, a toxicology professor from the University of Iowa, sets up monitoring equipment near the US army’s Iowa army ammunition plant near Wever, Iowa. Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/The New York Times

“We understand your frustration,” Telle said. “We’ve taken every viable solution and considered it.”

“Now, we’ve got to go execute over the next 24 hours,” he said.

Still, new details pointed to concerns about the condition of the explosives and the state in which they have been stored.

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There is no safe level for exposure to lead, a neurotoxin, and it poses a particular danger to children and pregnant women. Lead can interfere with foetal brain development, cause permanent cognitive and behavioural harm and increase the risk of premature births or miscarriage.

To prepare for the blast, the army was working to flood the tops of the storage bunkers containing the explosives with 2ft of fire-suppressing foam.

“They’re approximately 80 years old, and they’re deteriorating,” said Col Aaron Teller of the army, commander of the 71st Ordnance Group. “We’ve observed cracks in the concrete.”

That meant there was “a good possibility” that the tops of the bunkers would blow during the detonation, he said. To mitigate that, the army on Monday night added a containment screen to trap lead. It also set up four tanks that each held 16,000 gallons of water to be released to block dust from the site.

Late on Monday, a federal court had rejected a request for an emergency stay from several environmental groups that would have delayed the operation.

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On Tuesday, as weather balloons rose over southeastern Iowa tracking shifting air currents and sampling teams prepared to fan out across farms in the plume’s projected path, residents waited to see whether the containment screens would hold, or whether the wind would carry toxic fallout for long distances.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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