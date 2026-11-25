Muris Coco (46), of Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adnan Asic on the Old Navan Road on October 22nd, 2022. Photograph: Collins Courts

Jason Hennessy jnr called 999 and carried out CPR on a man he found “all busted up” on a traffic island in Dublin while awaiting the arrival of the emergency services, a court has heard.

The jury in the trial of Muris Coco, who denies murdering his friend and neighbour Adnan Asic, on Tuesday listened to a recording of a 999 call made by Hennessy jnr in the early hours of October 22nd, 2022.

Hennessy told the call handler he was on his way home and pulled up to traffic lights and saw “two Polish or Romanian” guys who’d had “too much alcohol”.

“There’s one of them, he’s unconscious,” Hennessy jnr said, adding the man was “flat on his back” and his face was “all busted up”.

Jason Hennessy jnr made a 999 call after seeing Adnan Asic injured on the road in Dublin. Photograph: Collins Courts

After establishing that the man on the ground was not breathing, the 999 dispatcher advised Hennessy jnr to start chest compressions and talked him through how to carry out the procedure while he waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Coco (46), of Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Adnan Asic on the Old Navan Road on October 22nd, 2022.

In her opening address, prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy said the accused and the deceased had been in each other’s company on the night of October 21st, 2022 into the early hours of October 22nd.

She said Asic was found badly beaten at the traffic junction between Blanchardstown North and the Old Navan Road. He died within hours.

The prosecution case is that Coco was in the presence of Asic at “all material times” and inflicted the injuries that caused his death.

Adnan Asic was originally from Bosnia but had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years

The court has heard the two men lived in the same housing estate and had attended a Bosnian party together at a restaurant hours before Asic was found on the traffic island.

Evidence was also heard from Garda Kinga Sokowolska, who told Murphy she attended the scene in the early hours of October 22nd.

She said she saw a man lying on the ground who had “blood around his nose and mouth area”. She said the man was wearing trousers but had no top on and only one shoe.

She said she approached the other man, who identified himself as Muris Coco and told her the man on the ground was his friend and neighbour. She said he told her they had been at a restaurant together and “stated that his friend fell”.

Advanced paramedic Darren Cash said CPR was already being performed on the man on the ground when he arrived at the scene.

He noted “a bit of an anomaly” as the injured man’s trousers were “down around his ankles”.

Cash said the injured man was moved from the traffic island to a nearby ambulance and he could see there was “significant trauma to the chest” and “obvious trauma” to the head. He said the patient was in cardiac arrest.

The paramedic said he rubbed his hands around the top of the skull and this left blood on his hand, indicating there was some kind of laceration. Cash said there was also an injury to the man’s eye and nose area and damage to his mouth, with some teeth broken.

Cash said the patient’s friend told him the man had collapsed and he had commenced CPR on him.

He said he had been in the job for 18 years and the trauma evident was similar to what would be seen in a road traffic collision or a significant fall. He said the patient was transferred by ambulance to hospital.

The trial continues before Judge Tony Hunt and a jury.