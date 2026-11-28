Gardaí investigating the activities of dissident republicans are set to continue searching a number of properties in west Cork on Saturday after standing down a search operation for a Real IRA arms dump on Friday night.

A large force of up to 50 gardaí, led by officers from the Special Detective Unit in Dublin and backed up by local officers, began a search under warrant of two properties in the Coppeen area near Dunmanway early on Friday morning.

Gardaí did not say whether the search teams had recovered gun parts in the search of the properties, which are adjacent to an extensive area of woodland at Shanacashel. No arrests have been made.

The search also involved members of the Cork County Garda Divisional Search team as well as members of the Garda Dog Unit. They are being supported by Garda technical experts as well as members of the Ballistics Unit from the Garda Technical Bureau in Dublin.

Members of the Engineering Corps from the Defence Forces at Collins Barracks in Cork have also joined the search operation, with trained personnel using ground-penetrating radar to see if the ground has been disturbed to conceal weapons in barrels or other containers.

Gardaí and Army personnel were searching houses and sheds as well as abandoned machinery, including a lorry, in the holding – down a small boreen 4km from the R585, which runs from Crookstown to Bantry.

It is understood the extensive search of the isolated properties is an intelligence-led operation, begun in the belief that a Real IRA unit based in Cork city has been using the remote location 50km from the city to store weapons and ammunition.

While the Real IRA has been superseded in most areas by the New IRA, Cork remains a Real IRA stronghold, with the group estimated to have approximately 30 members. The group is believed to have been responsible for the murder of a former Real IRA chief of staff.

Aidan O’Driscoll (37) from Ballyvolane was shot dead on the Old Commons Road in Blackpool on December 7th, 2016, after getting into a dispute with his former associates in the Real IRA when he aligned himself with a New IRA grouping trying to establish itself in the city.

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Cork has historically been used by republican groups to store arms, with the Provisional IRA setting up several arms dumps in the county during the Troubles.

In May 1992, gardaí uncovered a large Provisional IRA arms dump at an isolated farmhouse at Inchintotane, 8km from Newmarket in north Cork, where they recovered more than two tonnes of arms from a carefully constructed concrete bunker.

The haul included 51 Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifles, two heavy machine guns, one general-purpose machine gun and 20,000 rounds of ammunition. Gardaí believe the arms were from one of a number of shipments the Provisional IRA organised in the late 1980s and early 1990s.