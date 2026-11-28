Seb Atkinson celebrates scoring England's fifth try against the All Blacks last weekend. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Nations Championship: England v New Zealand, Twickenham, Saturday, 4.40pm – Live on Virgin Media

The media in New Zealand are already stockpiling the excuses, like sandbags against an impending storm. Long season, lots of injuries – both of which are true. The All Blacks have played 17 games in 2026, including the non-Test matches during the self-proclaimed Greatest Rivalry series in South Africa. They are missing some big names and have endured a substantial amount of travel.

They find themselves having to stand over some less than accomplished performances. The defeat to Wales, a first in 73 years, induced a great deal of wailing and outrage back in New Zealand. A ‘black-lash’ was expected against England last weekend. Instead, it was a ‘white-out’, as Steve Borthwick’s side cantered to a record 25-point win.

Neither result felt on the cards for New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie, but as he said: “Last weekend hurt and we own that performance. We’ve been really honest with ourselves about where we fell short and now, we have an awesome opportunity to go again against a quality England side.”

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He added: “We want to put in a performance that reflects the work this group has done all year, and that shows our fans how much we appreciate their support.”

As an act of contrition, it touched all the markers, but that’s for public consumption. Privately, it’s what the coaches and players do rather than say that will determine whether absolution is a runner.

They changed the format of the week to preserve the last vestiges of energy for the game. Winger Will Jordan, centre Anton Lienert-Brown, hooker Codie Taylor and flanker Tupou Vaa’i have all been ruled out. Jordie Barrett captains the side for the first time, and in doing so, joins his brothers Scott and Beauden in the ranks of All Blacks captains.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the Barrett family, and their team-mates will be keen to ensure a landmark, and timely, victory. To borrow from the bard of Avon, desperate times call for desperate measures, but what they don’t call for are desperate men or another desperate display. New Zealand will have to be fit, firing and focused.

Beauden, Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett ahead of New Zealand's game against England last weekend. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

That means last week’s lineout woes cannot be repeated. Similar improvements are needed to address their glut of handling errors, the lack of vigour they showed in the collisions, and the absence of cohesion in attack and defence.

The first quarter of the game should establish whether New Zealand were able to address those shortcomings in such a tight time frame. The full 80 minutes will tell whether it’s a patch or a more robust repair.

England have also endured media woes of late. A story in the London Times suggested players objected to head coach Borthwick’s management style during their summer Test in Argentina. However, the players denied the claims and came out to bat for their coach.

England’s performances – five wins on the trot – are an embodiment of what the players said was a “tight-knit” team “galvanised to fight to protect one of our own”. Borthwick has made five changes, handing a first start for Exeter’s Greg Fisilau, a hard-running, tough-tackling backrow.

Leicester’s Freddie Steward is preferred to George Furbank at fullback, while Northampton’s Tommy Freeman is back on the right wing having been a late withdrawal last week due to a thigh strain. Clubmate Archie McParland, who made his debut against Japan, is named among the replacements, while Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie are promoted to the run-on front row.

England head coach Steve Borthwick. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Borthwick is building depth, and it hasn’t compromised the ability to win games, centre Seb Atkinson and Will Joseph among those who have taken their opportunities.

Atkinson took some stick from New Zealand supporters and former All Black Jerome Kaino after his throat-slitting gesture while celebrating a try last weekend, suggesting it was a mocking take on the Haka.

The England centre rejected the accusation. “It’s a gladiator celebration, what they used to do in the Colosseum,” he said. “I enjoyed learning about that when I was growing up. I trialled it with Gloucester, and then I felt like I had to give it a bit extra today.” He’ll have plenty of eyeballs on him should he score again on Saturday evening.

There are few more daunting prospects than a confident England team playing on the old cabbage patch, the nickname for Twickenham that harks back to its roots as a market garden.

England are in form; New Zealand are desperately seeking some. That usually leads to one outcome.

ENGLAND: F Steward; T Freeman, H Slade, S Atkinson, W Joseph; F Smith, J van Poortvliet; E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, J Heyes; M Itoje (capt), A Coles; O Chessum, G Fisilau, B Earl. Replacements: J George, F Baxter, W Stuart, G Martin, B Curry, H Pollock, A McParland, M Smith.

NEW ZEALAND: D McKenzie; R Ioane, L Fainga’anuku, J Barrett (capt), J Moorby; R Mo’unga, C Ratima; E de Groot, A Aumua, F Newell; S Barrett, F Holland; A Segner, P Lakai, W Sititi. Replacements: G Bell, X Numia, P Tosi, J Lord, E Blackadder, C Roigard, T Tavatavanawai, B Barrett.

Referee: Angus Gardner (AUS).