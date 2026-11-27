Main Points

Dismissal of Anne O’Connor as HSE chief executive was not the preferred option, but the Government now sees it as a ‘reality’, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

A legal action by O’Connor against the HSE was stalled on Thursday at the last minute after she was invited to mediation by her former employer.

Opposition looks set to continue heaping pressure on the Government and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Harris has robustly defended the embattled Minister and insisted she was “doing a bloody good job”.

Key Reads

HSE board to appear before Oireachtas committee next week

The board of the HSE is set to appear before an Oireachtas committee next Wednesday to discuss the dismissal of Anne O’Connor as chief executive.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris have indicated the HSE board will accept the invitation.

“I can confirm to the House this afternoon that a delegation of the HSE board, led by the chair, will be in touch to accept the invitation of the Oireachtas health committee to attend the health committee next week,” Harris told the Dáil.

Tánaiste says “issues need to work their way through legally”

On Thursday, Tánaiste Simon Harris told The Irish Times.

that after the health service decided to sack Anne O’Connor, “issues need to work their way through legally or mediation wise”.

“From the Government’s point of view, there is a reality now in terms of the decision that has been taken by the board,” the Fine Gael leader said.

O’Connor’s legal action was stalled on Thursday at the last minute after she was invited to mediation by the HSE.

Government circles wagons on HSE crisis

From left: Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Tánaiste Simon Harris and former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor. Photographs: Oireachtas TV & Sam Boal/Collins

The Government on Thursday moved to circle the wagons as the crisis at the centre of the Health Service Executive threatened to engulf the Government.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris mounted a strong defence of his party colleague throughout the day, telling the Dáil she was doing “a bloody good job”.

The crisis made its way to the High Court and dominated Dáil proceedings. We will bring you all the news related to the ongoing saga here today.