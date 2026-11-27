Gardaí arrested Bernie Corcoran in Ballinasloe, Co Galway after he celebrated his stag night in the Co Galway town on August 8th. Photograph: iStock

A Co Galway groom-to-be was at risk of spending his upcoming wedding day behind bars after “losing the run of himself” with alcohol on his stag night.

Bernie Corcoran, of An Creggaun, Ballinasloe, was arrested three times after celebrating his stag night in the east Galway town on August 8th. Corcoran, who is due to marry in January, pleaded guilty at Ballinasloe District Court to four public order offences including threatening and abusing gardaí.

Judge James Faughnan imposed a seven-month custodial sentence on the 33-year-old, meaning he would spend his wedding day behind bars. However, Corcoran, whose future wife was in court, immediately lodged an appeal on his own bond of €1,000. His mother also provided an independent surety, meaning he is free to tie the knot, with the appeal pending.

Corcoran, who has 58 previous convictions, had complained previously that his wedding was delayed by what he felt were onerous bail conditions.

Garda Sgt Christy Browne said Corcoran’s troubles began when gardaí were called to Society Street, Ballinasloe, at 12.20am on the night in question, where they found him intoxicated and banging on the door of a house. He asked gardaí for a lift back into town, and they obliged, but in the squad car he became abusive and made “lewd remarks”, Browne said.

Later that morning, gardaí were called to Gullane’s Hotel on Main Street after Corcoran, who was still drunk, refused to leave a toilet. He again abused gardaí, calling them “numerous names”, Browne said.

Corcoran was arrested and charged at a lunchtime court sitting in Loughrea. As he left the courtroom, Corcoran again verbally abused police, and “threatened to throw them into the river”, Browne said.

Defence solicitor Tony McLynn said his client had alcohol addiction and mental health issues. He had apologised to gardaí for his behaviour over a 24-hour period and brought €400 compensation.

“It was his stag night, he lost the run of himself and behaved in an obnoxious manner,” he told the court.

When Corcoran lodged his appeal, and signed a bond, the judge quipped, “he’s getting out of one prison, and going into another prison [marriage] – a nice one”.