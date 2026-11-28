December 14th, 2022, started out as a day like any other at Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon.

Hundreds of Irish peacekeepers are based at the camp, the main base for soldiers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), a peacekeeping mission in existence since 1978.

On that December morning, two soldiers were dealing with fresh grief in their families back home.

Trooper Shane Kearney had just found out his uncle had died, while Gunner Jordan Tarrant Lowry was mourning the loss of his cousin.

Both men were granted bereavement leave and plans were being made to allow them to fly home for the funerals.

Peacekeepers often travel in convoys for security reasons. It was decided Kearney and Tarrant Lowry would be driven the 105km journey from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport in two armoured military vehicles.

Tarrant Lowry would travel in the first Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by Gunner Michael O’Sullivan, alongside Capt David Kelly and Signalman Richard Shanahan.

Kearney would be in the second vehicle, driven by Pte Seán Rooney, with Cpl Josh Phelan and Trooper Nathan Bryan.

Capt David Kelly leaving Dublin District Coroner's Court. Photograph: Brian Lawless/Press Association

There was an issue with certain equipment in one of the vehicles initially chosen to take part in the convoy. This vehicle needed to be swapped for another, delaying their departure from Camp Shamrock.

Kelly, first in command, gave the soldiers a 10- to 15-minute briefing about the route before the convoy left the base at about 9.30pm.

‘Smoke a cigarette, have a chat’

The trip was uneventful for the first hour or so.

Kearney recalled “general chat between four lads” in his vehicle.

“They were trying to keep me in, say, a good mood ‘cause I was going home for a funeral,” he said in his deposition.

At about 10.30pm both vehicles pulled in at a location known as EP-28 to remove UN flags from the vehicles as they were leaving the Unifil area.

The soldiers stayed there for a few minutes – “however long it takes to smoke a cigarette, have a chat,” Kelly told the inquest.

[ ‘One of the greatest mistakes of my life’: Officer regrets not checking Seán Rooney’s vehicle was behind himOpens in new window ]

Soldiers from the lead vehicle said they left EP-28 once they received road clearance to move out of the Unifil area.

“When we drove off from EP-28, it was pitch black”, Kelly said. “As far as I was concerned, vehicle two was directly behind, as I could see lights.”

However, the second Toyota Land Cruiser was still at EP-28.

“We had problems with our key fob,” recalled Kearney, one of the occupants of the second vehicle.

While the soldiers were trying to start the car, “a vehicle drove past. It was similar in shape to our [vehicle]”, Kearney said.

“About 10 or 15 seconds later, we got our car to start and we departed.”

The first vehicle continued on the planned route, driving for about 3.7km before turning at the Kfar Badda junction to get to the highway.

The men in the second vehicle continued to drive straight, heading farther north. Recollections vary but they were driving for up to 10 minutes before they realised they must have missed a turn. They were about to enter a village called Al-Aqbiya.

‘Three or four fellas with assault rifles’

Kearney said the men quickly realised “we weren’t wanted there”.

People surrounded the vehicle and started to kick, shake and hit it “with whatever they could get their hands on”.

Some of the locals were armed and Kearney recalled “three or four fellas ... with assault rifles, AKs ... you know what an AK looks like”.

Despite how hostile the situation was becoming, Kearney said the four soldiers were “just sitting in the car, saying there’s no need for us to panic here, like, because we thought we were in a bulletproof car, like. We thought we had nothing to worry about.”

[ Situation became ‘very hostile very quickly’ on night Seán Rooney was killed, inquest hearsOpens in new window ]

By now, the first vehicle realised the rear vehicle was no longer behind it.

Kelly took over the driving from O’Sullivan and reversed the wrong way up the road. The soldiers in both vehicles were unable to contact each other via their radio sets, so used their mobile phones.

Kelly didn’t have Phelan’s number, so he texted Sgt Jim Leonard at Camp Shamrock asking for it at 10.45pm. Kelly called Phelan on WhatsApp at 10.50pm.

Cpl Josh Phelan, Cpl Nathan Bryan and Trooper Shane Kearney leaving the Dublin District Coroner's Court. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/Press Association

“Josh informed me he had missed the right turn,” Kelly said in his deposition.

He instructed the men to turn around and drive back to the Kfar Badda junction, where the lead vehicle would wait for them.

Kelly called Phelan back at 10.54pm asking for their precise location, prompting Phelan to send a screenshot of a map.

The men in the lead vehicle waited for their colleagues on the side of the road.

‘He drew his finger across his throat’

Inside the second vehicle, Kearney recalled Phelan remaining calm while on the phone.

“It was like he was sitting down having a cup of coffee. He wasn’t panicking ‘cause if he was panicking he might [have] thought that he’d send us panicking,” his deposition said.

Kearney recalled a man, aged 18 or 19, holding a pistol while “battering” his window.

“I had seen he had no magazine in it, like, so I kind of was thinking maybe he’s just trying to put the shits up us,” Kearney said.

This man walked away, returning a few minutes later.

“He made sure I saw him put a magazine [into his gun],” Kearney said.

Bryan also had a vivid memory of the young man with the pistol, saying he “pointed the weapon at Trooper Kearney’s window and drew his finger across his throat, making a death threat symbol”.

Pte Seán Rooney. Photograph: Irish Defence Forces

Through skilful driving, Pte Seán Rooney initially managed to turn the vehicle around. However, a number of vehicles chased them and they were quickly hemmed in, unable to move.

Phelan may have initially stayed calm – or at least pretended to be for the sake of his colleagues – but he recalled becoming “angry” with Kelly.

When barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family at the inquest, asked him why, Phelan said he was “frustrated ... that [Kelly] was gone, essentially”.

Phelan called Kelly at 11.06pm and 11.10pm, telling him the situation had escalated.

Kelly said, as soon as he knew his colleagues were trapped, he told Shanahan to call the tactical operations centre at Camp Shamrock. From this point on Kelly said he was in regular contact with the centre in a bid to get help.

Kelly called Phelan at 11.16pm.

“At this stage, their vehicle was blocked in by what Josh reported as a 50-man mob,” Kelly said.

People were hitting the vehicle with rocks, sticks and guns, attempting to force open the doors.

Phelan heard “a massive, massive crash – almost like an explosion, and l looked back and I could see glass shattered everywhere”.

Kelly heard it all.

“Nathan and Shane were screaming that they, as in the mob, were about to breach the boot of the vehicle. I could hear what sounded like gunshots being fired at the car,” Kelly said.

“The screams from the rear of the vehicle increased as the integrity of the boot failed. And then Josh informs me that they are in the boot. He said: ‘They’re in, they’re in’ and the phone cut off.”

Kelly said he “assumed the worst had happened but ... wasn’t willing to leave them there”.

He told the inquest he was frustrated with how long it was taking for backup to arrive from Camp Shamrock or the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He decided the lead vehicle should travel towards Al-Aqbiya to help their colleagues. As they sped north, one of their tyres blew out. While on the side of the road, shots were fired at them. The men abandoned their vehicle and hid in a field, fearing they too would become trapped.

Help eventually arrived for the first vehicle. It never made it to the second vehicle.

Natasha McCloskey, the mother of Pte Seán Rooney, and her husband, Paul McCloskey, outside Dublin District Coroner's Court. Photograph: Liam McBurney/Press Association

‘My beautiful son was gone’

In the early hours of December 15th, 2022, there was another scream, this time in Donegal.

There was a knock at the door of Natasha McCloskey’s home at 4.15am. Her husband, Paul McCloskey, answered and called her downstairs.

[ ‘His death has absolutely destroyed our lives’: Seán Rooney inquest begins in DublinOpens in new window ]

“I could hear the fright in his voice. I thought, it must be his mammy. I got half way down the stairs and I saw three men in Army uniforms standing in my hall.

“I started screaming, ‘Is it Seán? Is it Seán?’ over and over. Nobody would answer me ...

“I started shouting ‘Is he dead?’ over and over, and again nobody would answer me. I remember one soldier nodding his head and my life at that moment ended.

“My beautiful son was gone.”

The inquest continues at Dublin District Coroner’s Court.