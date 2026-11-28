The bulk of the 30 players released by Leinster have been wrapped up by their province in advance of next Friday’s URC game away to the Ospreys, but this weekend’s Energia All-Ireland League will still have a sprinkling of stardust. Sean Edogbo is set to make his debut for Cork Con at Temple Hill at home to Lansdowne, for whom Harry Byrne will look to kick-start his season at outhalf.

Con, ever present in the top flight, sit last in Division 1A, so will be grateful to have Edogbo in their backrow. Sean Duffy starts in the secondrow while the experienced Aidan Moynihan replaces Charlie O’Shea and centre Eoghan Smyth is also restored compared to the side that lost to Ballynahinch last time out.

Lansdowne return to action without Todd Lawlor, Ciaran Mangan, Charlie Tector, Peter Dooley and Max Deegan, all of whom featured in their entertaining 37-21 win over Clontarf three weeks ago. Connacht loosehead Jerry Cahir, tighthead Evann Shelley, flanker Louis McGauran and number eight Donough Lawlor are all restored to the pack, while Cormac Foley is retained to start at halfback alongside Byrne, and Dylan O’Keefe starts in midfield.

Alas, the Terenure pair of Leinster academy scrumhalf Oliver Coffey and ex-Ireland Sevens and Cork Con centre Sean French suffered injuries in their 20-20 draw against Old Belvedere, which will likely sideline them for lengthy periods.

The 20-year-old Coffey, whose form this season for Leinster and Terenure belied his years, sustained a fractured leg that will sideline him for eight to 10 weeks. French tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Terenure, sitting second in 1A, host Ballynahinch at Lakelands Park. Griffin Culver will return at scrumhalf and Caolon Dooley and Henry McErlean start on the wings in a reshuffled backline in which the versatile Aran Egan shifts into midfield.

Ballynahinch, buoyed by their 31-14 win over Con, have a new halfback combination of Conor McKeon and Harry McKeown, with Jack Stapley on the right wing and Sam Cream at loosehead.

There’s a top four clash at Templeville Road between champions St Mary’s, who sit third, and fourth-placed UCD. The speedy Ruairi Shields returns on the St Mary’s right wing, with tighthead Michael McCormack and flankers Stephen McLoughlin and Mack Hernan also restored.

[ Leinster released 30 players to their clubs and the AIL came aliveOpens in new window ]

UCD are without their Leinster cohort of Andrew Osborne, Gus McCarthy, Conor Ó’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny and James Culhane, who were released for their win over Old Wesley. Emmet McMahon brings in a new midfield of Bernard White and Evan Moynihan, as well as hooker Lucas Maguire, lock Oran Handley, flanker Oisin Spain and Paul Gerard at number eight.

Newly promoted Old Wesley host leaders Old Belvedere in a match that was a regular 1B fixture until the last two seasons. Morgan Lennon restores Kristian Jensen alongside his brother Matias in the Wesley midfield while rotating his frontrow of Kian Regan, Kieran O’Shea and Adam Watchorn, and bringing in Shane Cawley and Luke O’Connor to the backrow.

Young Munster welcome back prop Kieran Ryan, lock Evan O’Connell and centre Josh Costelloe at home to Clontarf, who are without the likes of Brian Deeny, Alan Spicer and Alex Soroka. They restore Ivan Soroka, Daragh Doyle, Jim Peteres and Paul Deeny up front, while David Hawkshaw is reunited in midfield with his brother Daniel, and Dylan O’Grady is at fullback.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Round 7/ Women’s Round 5/Women’s Junior Cup (kick-off 2.30pm Saturday unless stated)

Men’s Division 1A – Cork Con v Lansdowne, Temple Hill; Old Wesley v Old Belvedere, Energia Park; St Mary’s College v UCD, Templeville Road; Terenure College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands Park; Young Munster v Clontarf, Tom Clifford Park.

Men’s Division 1B – Instonians v UCC Rugby, Shaw’s Bridge, (1.30pm); Dublin University v MU Barnhall, College Park; Highfield RFC v City of Armagh, Woodleigh Park; Naas v Garryowen, Forenaughts; Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College, New Ormond Park.

Women’s Division 1A – Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook, (5pm); UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Annacotty, (5pm); Wicklow v Galwegians, Ashtown Lane, (5pm).

Women’s Division 1B – Ennis RFC v Enniskillen RFC, Ennis RFC; Ballincollig v Tullow RFC, Tanner Park, (3pm); MU Barnhall v Cooke, Parsonstown, (5pm).

Men’s Division 2A – Ballymena v Shannon RFC, Eaton Park; Corinthians v Cashel RFC, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Dungannon, Dr Hickey Park; Queen’s University v Galwegians, The Dub; UL Bohemian v Wanderers, UL 4G.

Men’s Division 2B North – Ballyclare RFC v Clogher Valley, Ballyclare RFC; Malahide v Navan, Estuary Road; Malone v Enniskillen RFC, Gibson Park; Rainey RFC v Banbridge, Hatrick Park; Sligo v Skerries, Hamilton Park.

Men’s Division 2B South – Clonmel v Midleton, Ard Gaoithe; Dolphin v Bective Rangers, Virgin Media Park; Enniscorthy v Buccaneers, Alcast Park; Old Crescent v Bruff, Takumi Park; Thomond RFC v Monkstown, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Sunday

Women’s Junior Cup – New Ross RFC v Shannon RFC, New Ross RFC (1pm); Navan v Queen’s University, Balreask Old, (1.30pm).