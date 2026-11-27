Joshua Brodericks from Gleann Dara, Rahoon in Galway, arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in June. Photo: Collins Courts

An amateur rapper has been charged with the murder of Maynooth University student Qayyum Balogun in an “unprovoked” attack on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2, last June.

Balogun (21), from a Nigerian family based in Dundalk, was attacked in the early hours of Monday, June 1st, after attending a gig in Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street.

Joshua Brodericks (26), from Gleann Dara in Rahoon, Co Galway, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody for one week. Amateur rapper Brodericks, who performed under the name ‘REDZorJIGZ’, was previously charged in relation to the incident.

The court heard in June that the Galway man was allegedly part of a “14-man pack” which chased the student though the city. He was initially charged with four offences including assault causing harm and violent disorder, none of which were against Balogun. One assault charge was later dropped.

Qayyum Balogun

In court on Friday, Garda Will McCarthy of Pearse Street station gave evidence of the accused’s arrest in Galway city on Thursday evening and caution, and subsequent charge in the Dublin station. Brodericks made no reply to the charge.

He appeared before Judge Paula Cullinane of Dublin District Court dressed in a grey puffer jacket and black jumper. An application by his solicitor Aonghus McCarthy for legal aid was granted. He described him as an “appropriate candidate” for aid.

The court heard at Brodericks’ initial charge appearance days after Balogun’s death that the assault was caused by a mistaken identity incident, when someone unknown to Balogun bumped into a member of Brodericks’ group.

Balogun had been recognised by the group from a “previous negative encounter”, McCarthy previously told the court.

Balogun was “savagely and unprovokedly attacked by Josh Brodericks and his friends” when he “lost his footing”, McCarthy said. It was not alleged that Brodericks possessed or used a knife.

Balogun died some hours later in St James’s Hospital from injuries he suffered in the attack.

The group allegedly continued onto Grafton Street where further disorder is said to have taken place.

Brodericks was identified by CCTV footage and later through rap videos taken that night in a rental home in Dublin 4. He was wearing a “one of one” Arsenal jersey with his rapper name on it which aided the identification, the court heard.

Brodericks was also charged with assault causing harm to a friend of the deceased student, and two counts of violent disorder.

He lives in his family home in Galway and had recently completed a degree in business and legal studies at Atlantic Technological University.

The case was adjourned until next Friday, December 4th.