Judge Anthony Barr considered personal injury guidelines proposed by the Judicial Council in 2025, an independent body of the State’s judges. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bank worker is to receive €83,000 in damages after she was injured in a trip and fall over a paving slab in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

In making the award in favour of Catherine Downey (49), High Court judge Anthony Barr had regard to personal injury guidelines proposed by the Judicial Council in 2025, an independent body of the State’s judges.

These guidelines do not have legislative effect as they are yet to be approved by the Oireachtas, a point of contention between the judiciary and Government.

The 2025 guidelines propose increasing awards by 16.7 per cent, and take account of rising inflation since the implementation of the existing guidelines in 2021.

Outlining the circumstances of the case, the judge said Downey was walking on Dungarvan’s O’Connell St along a footpath when she tripped and fell to the ground on April 15th, 2023.

It was Downey’s case that a “dangerous difference” in height levels between concrete paving slabs on the footpath caused her to fall.

She suffered a fracture and dislocation to her right shoulder, and soft tissue injuries to her elbow and knee. Her shoulder injury was treated in hospital, and she was subsequently out of work for 22 weeks. Thereafter, she returned to work on a phased basis.

Waterford City and County Council denied liability in the case, and contended there was no “appreciable” difference in the height levels between the concrete slabs. Alternatively, the council contended Downey was negligent for “failing to keep a proper lookout” when walking.

Having considered the evidence, the judge sided with Downey, and held that “as a result of poor workmanship”, there was a difference in the height level between the two adjacent paving slabs of some 16mm. “I am entirely satisfied that that constitutes a trip hazard,” the judge said.

The judge said there was no contributory negligence on Downey’s part.

Downey’s shoulder fracture and dislocation, her primary injury, fell into the category of “serious shoulder injuries” under 2021 personal injury guidelines, and the judge awarded €60,000 in respect of this.

For the secondary injuries suffered, the judge awarded €10,000.

Adding an agreed amount of special damages, the overall damages figure under current personal injury guidelines was €71,819, the judge held.

With regard to updated personal injury guidelines approved by the Judicial Council, the judge exercised his discretion to increase the award to €83,310.