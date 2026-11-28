The letter claims Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was not happy that Derek Tierney, now secretary general of the Department of Health, did not get the HSE top job. Photograph: Collins

The letter sent by Anne O’Connor to the HSE this week contains a number of explosive claims, which if not contradicted by the board or Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, will mean that questions about their ability to continue in office will become inevitable.

It is important to realise that the letter contains allegations – they have yet to be responded to by the HSE or the Department of Health, much less tested in court.

Some, or all of them, may be contested by the HSE and the department, which are now in an adversarial process with O’Connor. But this weekend the claims are certain to deepen the crisis that has engulfed the HSE and the Minister since the sacking was announced on Monday.

Among the claims made by O’Connor are that:

When she was appointed to the role, the chair of the HSE board, Ciarán Devane, told her that Carroll MacNeill was not happy that the Minister’s choice, Derek Tierney (now secretary general of the Department of Health), did not get the job.

“The Minister,” Devane is alleged to have suggested to O’Connor, “did not appreciate that she could not personally determine the appointment unlike a civil servant post”. It quickly became apparent that the Minister had “an expectation of direct ministerial intervention in matters that would normally be managed through the executive structure”, the letter says.

O’Connor, the letter says, was “concerned with the nature and extent of the involvement of the Minister for Health in a wide range of operational matters”.

O’Connor attended a “review session” with the vice chair of the board (the chair was not present) in June. The subject was objectives that had been set by the chair in her first week of employment. “Those were the only objectives Ms O’Connor had ever been set,” it says, and the “meeting concluded with the vice chair confirming that the objective review had been completed, that she supported the approach of Ms O’Connor and she would report back to the chair”.

By October, however, the atmosphere seems to have changed.

On October 16th, the chair and vice chair “spoke to O’Connor stating that they wanted to give her a ‘heads up’ about some concerns about her performance and did not want to ‘blindside’ her”. O’Connor had no notice of this and when she requested clarity, the chair “confirmed that he would send her feedback from his engagement with some board members and the secretary general of the Department of Health in respect of her performance”. However, “no such details were provided”.

[ HSE board minutes suggest O’Connor faced battle to rein in spending before she started roleOpens in new window ]

The chair referred to a “performance meeting” the following week and said there were three areas for discussion. He said he would write up the relevant points based on his feedback from board members and send those on to O’Connor. “No such document was ever provided,” the letter states.

Discussions followed over the subsequent weeks on filling executive posts in the HSE and restructuring to support the achievement of the HSE’s objectives. At one point, O’Connor pointed out that she was “working approximately 12 hours a day in the absence of a COO [chief operating officer] role in the organisation, which was not sustainable”.

According to the letter, “the chair and vice chair asked how they could support her with the restructuring and advised that the board were there to support her”.

Three weeks later, without any further discussion of her performance, O’Connor was informed her appointment as chief executive of the HSE was terminated during a Teams call at 7.30am. She was offered the option of resigning by 10am.

[ What now for the HSE and who might step into Anne O’Connor’s shoes?Opens in new window ]

Her letter goes on to make a number of arguments about why her sacking was unlawful, in violation of her rights under her contract and contrary to fair procedures, and warns the HSE of imminent legal action.

It should be noted that these are the claims of one side of a legal action, and many or all of them may well be contested. But unless many of her claims can be disproved, the HSE and the Minister are in deep, deep trouble.