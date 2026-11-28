A Latvian guard at the border with Russia. Latvia is among several eastern European countries with laws banning the glorification of Moscow’s actions. Photograph: Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images

A Kildare resident is facing up to 10 years in prison in Latvia for allegedly “glorifying Russia” and defending the actions of its military in Ukraine.

Latvia’s state security service VDD contacted the Irish Department of Justice in February seeking the extradition of Martins Lavrinovics for prosecution under a controversial law making it a crime to excuse or minimise genocide and war crimes.

The 35-year-old man, who lives in Newbridge and works for a food manufacturer, will contest the extradition before the High Court next week in a hearing that will likely revolve around his right to free speech and alleged discrimination against ethnic Russians in Latvia.

Lavrinovics posted several videos on his TikTok accounts in 2023 and 2024 “glorifying and acquitting the actions of the Russian Federation and the crimes committed by its armed forces ... in Ukraine”, according to the VDD.

He also allegedly made statements threatening violence against the people of Latvia. The offences carry up to 10 years in prison.

Statements cited by the VDD, in translations seen by The Irish Times, include: “You in your Latvia are only fertilisers [expletive] when Russia will plough just once ...” and “Latvians, I hate you ... I would be beheading you if I had such possibility.”

In another video, he said: “Putin should drop the bomb there.”

Lavrinovics sometimes wore a Russia hat and a shirt bearing the Russia coat of arms during the videos, prosecutors said.

His solicitor, Ciarán Mulholland, accused Latvia of exploiting the European extradition scheme “for purely political purposes”.

Various eastern European countries have laws against glorifying the actions of Russia. Latvia is one of the most active in enforcing these laws, with prosecutions increasing sharply since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Some human rights campaigners argue that the laws are used unfairly to target members of Latvia’s large Russian-speaking minority.

It is believed to be the first time Ireland has been asked to extradite someone for such an offence.

“To use draconian domestic laws as a basis to seek a surrender of an individual who has been critical of Ukraine and Nato from his home in Ireland from a private TikTok account is outrageous to say the least,” Mulholland told The Irish Times.

“It is worth noting neither TikTok nor An Garda Síochána felt there were anything unlawful arising from such acts of expression.”

Martins Lavrinovics will contest the extradition before the High Court next week. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien The Irish Times

Lavrinovics moved from Latvia to Ireland in 2023 due to what he said was increasing repression of Russian-speakers in his home country.

In an affidavit, he admitted making the videos but denied they constituted any offence under Latvian law. His statements were “robust” and included “emotional exaggerations” and “hyperbole”. He said they did not intend to threaten violence.

He said that a reference to him using “tanks” against Latvians should not be taken seriously as he has no access to such weapons.

He said his account had 15,000 followers but was closed, meaning only invited people could view it.

Lavrinovics claimed he was drunk when making many of the statements but is now receiving treatment for alcohol dependency. He argued that he has a good work history in Ireland and has not been in trouble with the law, aside from an assault offence for which he received probation.

His legal team will present expert opinion of alleged discrimination against Russian speakers in Latvia and “the real risk of a flagrant denial of his fair trial rights” if he is extradited.

Under extradition law, the alleged offence, or a close equivalent, must exist in the law of both countries.

A key argument in Lavrinovics case is that there is no equivalent law in Ireland corresponding to glorification of Russian war crimes. He will also argue the alleged crime of triggering national or racial hatred does not adequately correspond to Ireland’s hate speech law.

“This warrant should never have been accepted by the Irish authorities at the outset given the clear absence of a corresponding offence and the apparent bias and jurisdictional flaws,” said Mulholland.