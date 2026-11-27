Gardaí investigating the activities of dissident republicans have begun searching a number of properties in west Cork in a bid to locate a Real IRA arms dump.

A large force of up to 50 gardaí, led by officers from the Special Detective Unit in Dublin and backed up by local officers, began a search under warrant of two properties in the Coppeen area near Dunmanway on Friday morning.

The search also involved members of the Cork County Garda Divisional Search team as well as members of the Garda Dog Unit, supported by technical and ballistics experts.

Members of the Engineering Corps from the Defence Forces at Collins Barracks in Cork have also joined the search operation with trained personnel using ground-penetrating radar to see if the ground has been disturbed to conceal weapons in barrels or other containers.

It is understood that a search of the isolated properties at Shanacashel, approximately 3km from Coppeen village, is an intelligence-led operation, begun in the belief that a Real IRA unit based in Cork City has been using the location to store weapons and ammunition.

While the Real IRA has been superseded in most areas by the New IRA, Cork remains a Real IRA stronghold with the group estimated to have approximately 30 members. The group is believed to have been responsible for the murder of a former Real IRA chief of staff.

Aidan O’Driscoll (37) from Ballyvolane was shot dead on the Old Commons Road in Blackpool on December 7th, 2016, after getting into a dispute with his former comrades in the Real IRA when he aligned himself with a New IRA grouping trying to establish itself in the city.

Cork, with a strong republican tradition going back to the War of Independence and the Civil War, has historically been used by republican groupings to store arms, with the Provisional IRA setting up several arms dumps in the county during the Troubles.

In May 1992, gardaí uncovered a major Provisional IRA arms dump at an isolated farmhouse at Inchintotane, 8km from Newmarket in north Cork, where they recovered over two tonnes of arms from a carefully constructed concrete bunker.

The haul included 51 Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifles, two heavy machine guns, one general purpose machine gun and 20,000 rounds of ammunition which gardaí believe were from one of a number of arms shipments the Provisional IRA organised in the late 1980s and early 1990s.