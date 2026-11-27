Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (left) says the reasons behind the abrupt sacking of Anne O'Connor (right) are for the HSE to address. Illustration: Paul Scott

A stronger approach to health service delivery, targets and management accountability in 2026 was signalled at discussions at a special meeting of the Health Service Executive (HSE) board just over a year ago.

An examination of the minutes of board meetings that took place since also shows that even before sacked chief executive Anne O’Connor entered the role, the HSE was already on course for a potential budget overrun of €675 million in 2026.

Details of the minutes emerged after another day of turmoil in the leadership of the HSE, with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill distancing herself from the board’s decision to sack O’Connor.

The chairman of the HSE, Ciarán Devane, and other board members held an emergency meeting in Dublin on Friday over O’Connor’s departure. The board members left without taking any questions from the media.

Earlier, the secretary to the board said that following Friday’s meeting they “hope” to confirm who will attend the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday.

Speaking on Friday evening, committee chairman Pádraig Rice said he still had no idea who from the HSE would be appearing before the committee.

He said it was “fundamental” that details of what happened in the run-up to O’Connor’s sacking were made public sooner rather than later.

“This shambles is having a huge destabilising effect on the HSE,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Minutes from board meetings, seen by The Irish Times, suggest O’Connor faced an uphill battle to rein in spending at the HSE even before she started in the role.

[ What now for the HSE and who might step into Anne O’Connor’s shoes?Opens in new window ]

The health service has long had issues with exceeding its budget, long hospital waiting lists and emergency department overcrowding.

There was a special meeting of the board on November 18th 2025 to consider the HSE’s draft 2026 National Service Plan (NSP).

The meeting came a month before O’Connor was announced as the incoming chief executive.

The minutes say: “The Board noted that the NSP had been prepared to signal a strong delivery focus, incorporating quantifiable targets and measurable actions, which marks a stepped change in the maturing of the Regional delivery model”. The document continues: “The Board welcomed that the NSP emphasises doing more with existing resources”.

The board was also told that an updated Performance and Accountability Framework (PAF) for 2026 was set to be submitted to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill along with the NSP. The minutes say: “The Board welcomed that the PAF has been updated to strengthen levels of accountability within a devolved regional system” and “provides concrete steps to be taken in the event of performance not improving.”

In its statement last week announcing O’Connor’s sacking, the HSE board said it had agreed a set of performance objectives with her following her appointment in March 2026.

These objectives covered the areas of financial management and expenditure control; urgent and emergency care performance; and waiting list management.

The board’s statement said its decision to remove O’Connor was “based on its assessment of performance and leadership” over her time in office and “was not the result of any single event or issue”.

O’Connor took up her role on March 23rd this year.

The minutes of board meetings since show much focus there has been on concerns over the HSE’s finances.

While, as the organisation’s chief, O’Connor was ultimately responsible for this and other areas – the minutes that have been published so far do not outline any direct criticism of O’Connor herself.

A meeting of the board’s audit and risk committee in March heard that if the spending levels in January were to continue for the remainder of 2026, expenditure was projected to be around €675 million above the level funded by the Department of Health.

Ultimately the health service needed extra funding of €780 million this year.

Minutes of the full board meeting on March 23rd show that it “congratulated and welcomed” O’Connor and discussed with her how the HSE was exceeding its overall expenditure budget by €150.7m at the end of February.

At April’s board meeting there was “detailed discussion” with the chief executive on the financial position. The document says: “Significant concern was expressed regarding the current level of expenditure in excess of budget and the projected year-end overspend.”

O’Connor is said to have advised that, following consideration of the HSE’s financial position for the first quarter of 2026 under the PAF, three regional areas were placed into tier 3 of its escalation process and the remaining three were in tier 1 escalation.

The minutes also say: “The Board discussed governance arrangements, performance oversight, and regional capability. Board members noted the need for greater clarity and consistency in governance structures, alongside stronger central oversight and co-ordination.”

Carroll MacNeill attended part of the board meeting on May 27th. The minutes say that while she was there “a discussion was held on ministerial priorities” including system performance, accountability, and reform delivery across a number of key areas including finance and urgent and emergency care (UEC).

After Carroll MacNeill left, the meeting heard that the overspend as of the end of April was €334.2 million. The minutes say: “The Board noted that the position requires immediate corrective action, stronger central oversight, system-enforced compliance, and clear accountability across the Regions.”

It also “acknowledged that the current financial position is not attributable to a single factor, noting that by the end of 2025 and into early 2026, several underlying pressures had already become embedded within the system”.

The minutes of a board meeting on July 29th say “the Board expressed ongoing dissatisfaction with the financial position and the lack of clarity on cause and action.”