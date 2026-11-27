A convicted sex offender has been jailed for 4½ years after sending a sexualised message to a 16-year-old girl within hours of being release from prison.

Anthony Quigley (53), of Roche’s Heights, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence along with six other charges when he appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

Quigley had been subject to a court order to have no contact with minors. He was sentenced to 5½ years with one year suspended by Judge Sinead Behan.

He admitted four offences in February 2025, including two counts of causing a 16-year-old boy to watch sexual activity for Quigley’s sexual gratification. He also sent sexually explicit material to the boy via WhatsApp.

He further admitted three offences in relation to a girl in September 2025, including that he sent her a message via Snapchat that was obscene.

He also failed to notify the Garda of his address as a sex offender.

Det Garda David Barry of Fermoy Garda station previously outlined the background of the September 2025 offences. Quigley was released from prison at 10.50am on September 15th and just over three hours later, at 2.03pm, he sent a sexually explicit message to the girl.

Barry said Quigley’s decision to send the sexually explicit messages was in breach of an interim civil court order made by Judge Dermot Sheehan at Cork Circuit Court on November 15th 2024, prohibiting him from having any contact with anyone under 18 for 15 years.

The detective told the court Quigley had adapted a song featuring the girl’s name to include lewd suggestions and sent it to the girl via Snapchat.

Gardaí were alerted by the girl’s school, which had in turn been alerted by the girl’s parents.

Barry said Quigley made full admissions when arrested and questioned by gardaí, telling officers he used the name Susie LOL as a decoy on Snapchat, where he had more than 800 followers and which he described as “a haven for paedophiles”.

He gave evidence of Quigley’s 68 previous convictions including for sexual assault, harassment, making hoax calls and public order offences. He said Quigley was fully aware of the court order prohibiting contact with minors when he sent the message to the girl.

Det Garda Shane O’Donoghue of Fermoy Garda station had previously given evidence in relation to the February 2025 offences.

He told how Quigley had sent the boy a photo of his penis and sent him messages featuring sexually explicit memes.

O’Donoghue told the court the boy was autistic. He said the boy had contacted Quigley to ask him to buy him vapes, and that they exchanged 214 messages between February 10th and February 15th.

Defence counsel Ray Boland and defence barrister John Devlin pleaded for leniency. Boland said Quigley had pleaded guilty to all seven offences while Devlin said Quigley had told him that he was tired of being in prison and would not offend again as he wanted to support his elderly parents.

The judge noted from evidence that Quigley had an acquired brain injury from a traffic accident in 1999 that altered his behaviour.

She said she was also taking into account a probation report that accorded him high priority status for both sexual and non-sexual recidivism.

She said she was also taking into account a victim impact statement from the boy, who found Quigley’s offending deeply distressing.

Although the girl did not make a victim impact statement, the judge said her understanding was that she had been deeply upset by Quigley’s offending.

She noted he had pleaded guilty, which was a mitigating factor, but aggravating factors included his persistent history of sexual offending.

She said his decision to breach a specific court order by contacting the girl within hours of his release from prison was “incomprehensible”.

The judge sentenced Quigley to 5½ years in jail, with one year suspended on a number of conditions. These included that he be of good behaviour, and obey the directions of the probation and mental health services.

He is to have no mobile phone or internet access for 10 years, no contact with minors for 10 years, and have no contact with the injured parties for 15 years.