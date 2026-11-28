A solicitor who was warned by a judge he could be jailed for contempt over not being “dressed properly” for court is considering his “legal options” arising from the extraordinary encounter.

Aonghus McCarthy declined to be drawn on those options but they could include seeking a High Court judicial review of actions of District Court judge Andrew Cody. Another option is a complaint to the Judicial Council.

“I’m considering the legal options open to me,” McCarthy told The Irish Times this week. “My interest is the protection of my clients.”

Cody adjourned 14 cases involving McCarthy’s firm after the two clashed at Portlaoise District Court this month over what the judge described as the solicitor’s “inappropriate” attire. McCarthy was wearing a shirt and tie, waistcoat, black denim trousers and black shoes.

Cody told McCarthy to “go and get a jacket”, telling him he would not have “right of audience” in the court until he was “properly attired”. McCarthy insisted he was properly attired and told the judge it was “not up to this court to tell anyone how they should be dressed”.

In further exchanges, Cody told McCarthy to put on a jacket or face being put in a cell for contempt. After more heated exchanges, the judge directed gardaí to remove the solicitor from the courtroom. Before that could happen, McCarthy left.

The two clashed previously over McCarthy’s attire. In September, Cody told McCarthy he would “not have right of audience in this court” if he did not dress “appropriately” the next time.

Cody is not alone among judges who have raised the issue of attire in court, but most seem to direct criticism towards defendants rather than lawyers.

Last November, Cody himself told a man who turned up for family law proceedings wearing a flowery top and shorts he was dressed “like he was going to Ibiza”.

That same month, Longford District Court judge Bernadette Owens criticised an apparent increase in defendants coming to court in casual dress, saying it looked like she was “running a gym” rather than a court.

[ Inside Ireland’s District Courts: ‘If alcohol disappeared overnight, the courts could close’Opens in new window ]

Last May, Judge Susan Fay told a young woman wearing a belly top and short shorts in Portlaoise District Court that she was “dressed for the beach” and asked her “to dress more respectfully” next time.

Unlike barristers, no specific dress code applies to solicitors. The Solicitor’s Guide to Professional Conduct states that those appearing in court “should always dress in a manner that shows respect for the dignity and formality of the court”.

The convention over decades is for solicitors to wear dark and conservative business-type clothing. Most wear suits and formal shoes. A small number occasionally wear more casual clothing, particularly at weekend and emergency court sittings.

The Code of Conduct for members of the Bar of Ireland and the rules of membership of the Law Library state that barristers are expected to wear court dress, typically a black gown with white bands or tabs. A very small number still wear wigs, optional under law for counsel since 1995 and for judges since 2011.

The issue of lawyers’ attire has very rarely been a serious bone of contention between lawyers and judges. During a 2006 murder trial, Judge Paul Carney made headlines after he indicated disapproval of two barristers for not wearing wigs, despite the removal in 1995 of the requirement for counsel to do so.

[ Life as a judge’s tipstaff: ‘If you want to see real life, come into a courtroom’Opens in new window ]

The Cody/McCarthy clash raises issues concerning the exercise and scope of the civil contempt jurisdiction, including whether a judge may refuse a right of audience to a solicitor over their attire and threaten imprisonment for contempt for not conforming to a judge’s view of “appropriate” attire.

A judge may commit a person to prison for civil contempt over breach of a court order. That sanction is regarded as a last resort and intended as coercive, aimed at securing compliance with the order, rather than punitive.

Judges have wide powers over the management of court proceedings and conduct within the courtroom. When they encounter disruptive behaviour, the remedies available include restricting attendance or directing gardaí to remove a person from the courtroom.

In 1998, Dublin District Court judge Terence Finn took an unprecedented step when he ordered a journalist, John Kilraine, to be taken by gardaí to the cells after his mobile phone rang in the courtroom. Kilraine was released after about two hours when the judge accepted his apology over the matter. His detention was described as “outrageous” by the National Union of Journalists.

Two years later, during an in camera family law hearing in Kanturk District Court, Judge Michael Pattwell held legal aid board solicitor Marguerite Fennell in contempt after warning her over her conduct while making representations for a client. On his direction, she was removed from court by gardaí and fined £2.

The incident led to solicitors boycotting Pattwell’s sittings. After intensive efforts over about two weeks to resolve the dispute, Pattwell vacated his order after Fennell addressed him at a special court sitting, delivering a formula of words apparently agreed between the sides.

A 2024 article co-written by now retired Supreme Court judge Peter Charleton with barrister Victoria O’Connor, argued the law on civil contempt was a “legal maze” threatening “to undermine the administration of justice” and an overhaul of it was “long overdue”.

Although the authors’ focus was on litigants facing allegations of civil contempt over breach of court orders, the wider point about continuing confusion concerning the scope of the law is underlined by the clash between Cody and McCarthy.