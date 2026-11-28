Ethical Diamond, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf in California last year. Photograph: Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Willie Mullins has more than seven million reasons to skip this weekend’s Winter Festival action at Fairyhouse. Jump racing’s dominant figure is instead in Tokyo to saddle his 2025 Breeders’ Cup hero Ethical Diamond in Sunday morning’s Japan Cup.

Ethical Diamond joins Aidan O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk in the 46th running of Japan’s biggest race, part of a notably strong European challenge headed by Godolphin’s Ombudsman and last year’s winner Calandagan. The race is off at 6.40am Irish time.

O’Brien is trying to add Japan to his international Group One CV and secure a world-record 29th success of the year at top-flight level this season. Ryan Moore will try to win the race for a third time on Minnie Hauk.

Mullins has tasted high-profile victory in Japan before, but it was over jumps with Blackstairmountain in the 2013 Nakayama Grand Jump.

He has secured the services of top local jockey Ryusei Sakai for Ethical Diamond and the rider who partnered top dirt horse Forever Young has a task on his hands breaking from the outside stall in an 18-runner field.

The pay-off could be spectacular though. Prize money of more than one billion yen (€5.7 million) could be topped up by a massive bonus.

As a Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, Ethical Diamond is eligible for a $5 million (€4.5 million) bonus if he wins on Sunday. First prize is more than €2.7 million. As an Oaks winner last year, Minnie Hauk gets $3 million extra if she wins the mile-and-a-half highlight. She breaks from stall 10.

[ How the Japan Cup flashed the cash and got its international mojo backOpens in new window ]

Calandagan will be joined by Francis Graffard’s other star gelding Goliath and will face the three local stars who chased him home a year ago, Masquerade Ball, Danon Decile and Croix Du Nord.

The new element though is Ombudsman, who brings his racing career to a finish with a first start at a mile and a half before starting stud duties in Ireland next year at a fee of €45,000.

Only Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising is officially rated higher than John and Thady Gosden’s star on global figures, and he was ultra impressive in last month’s Champion Stakes at Ascot.

“He’s a very mature, strong horse and I couldn’t be happier with him,” said his jockey, William Buick.

“As for the distance, of course it’s an unknown but I think Tokyo is a suitable track for it. The ground should be firm, which will suit him. He relaxes really well in his races, he’s very versatile and he conserves his energy, so he’ll give himself every chance to stay the trip,” he added.

Back home over jumps, the Mullins team unveil a couple of hugely exciting novices in Saturday’s opening Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

Cheltenham winner King Rasko Grey and the Grade One winning juvenile Narciso Has are due to line up in what could prove to an intriguing and informative clash.

Mullins also has Road To Home in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup on Saturday where he is joined in an Irish attack by Henry de Bromhead’s Downmexicoway who dons first time cheek-pieces.