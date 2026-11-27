PJ Gallagher, the broadcaster, comedian, actor and mental health advocate, has died aged 51.

RTÉ, with whom he worked on several productions, reported news of his death on Friday evening.

Gallagher and his partner Kelly Doolin had twins, a boy and a girl, who were born in August 2023.

Gallagher was an acclaimed stand-up comic and very familiar face on Irish television for more than two decades having appeared on shows including Naked Camera and The Young Offenders.

In more recent years he was a radio presenter and co-hosted Radio Nova’s Morning Glory programme along with Jim McCabe.

In September, his new RTÉ series, the Random Driving Test, which saw him invite members of the public to retake their test with the cameras rolling, was first broadcast.

And earlier this year, in Uncharted with Ray Goggins, he joined actor Liam Cunningham and the host on a motorbike expedition through the Himalayas.

Born in Cork, he was adopted and grew up in Dublin.

A graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting he also performed in multiple stage productions including Madhouse, which was based on the childhood reminiscences of the comedian.

He was also a lifelong supporter of Bohemians as well as a motorbike enthusiast.

He was also a fierce mental health advocate and wrote a memoir titled Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home.

In the book, which was published three years ago and was nominated for an Irish book award, the comedian documented his mental health struggles up until he self-admitted to St Patrick’s University Hospital in 2021 where he spent 12 weeks.

He said the spell in hospital “completely changed his life”.

He subsequent made an acclaimed documentary, Changing My Mind, on mental health issues with his friend, the writer Stefanie Preissner.

PJ Gallagher at the launch of an ISPCA rescue dogs appeal. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

He appeared on the Brendan O’Connor Show on RTE Radio 1 earlier this year and again spoke movingly about his mental health struggles and his battle with “repetitive depressive disorder”.

[ PJ Gallagher: Mental illness is the most articulate liar you will ever live with in your lifeOpens in new window ]

Help is available if you are affected by any of the issues in this article. You can contact Samaritans’ free 24-hour helpline at 116123, by texting HELLO to 50808 or by emailing jo@samaritans.ie. You can also call Pieta on its free 24-hour helpline at 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444