Threats made by a murder accused before Scarlett Faulkner was beaten to death by the side of a busy road have to be seen in the context of the defendant being a member of the Traveller community, her barrister has told a Central Criminal Court jury.

Members of the accused’s own community who heard the threats did not believe she intended to follow through on them, barrister Marc Thompson said in his closing speech on Friday. Thompson said the threats, though “unique and colourful” in their language, were not proof of murderous intent.

The jury will begin deliberating on Monday in the trial of the woman and a teenage girl who are accused of murdering 28-year-old Scarlett Faulkner earlier this year.

Judge Kerida Naidoo finished his charge to the jury of eight men and four women this afternoon before sending them home for the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because she is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to Scarlett Faulkner’s murder but guilty to manslaughter. Her 41-year-old co-accused has pleaded not guilty to murder.

In his closing speech for the prosecution, barrister Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing said the reason for the assault was that Scarlett Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband. He said she “hunted” her husband and Scarlett Faulkner down as part of a joint enterprise to cause serious harm to both of them.

Ó Dúnlaing said the older accused spotted her husband driving his white van, followed him and rammed him off the road at the Birdhill roundabout off the M7 motorway in Tipperary between Nenagh and Limerick. While the teenager used a metal “bale spike” to inflict the injuries that caused Scarlett Faulkner’s death, Ó Dúnlaing said she was “acting in furtherance” of a joint enterprise with the older accused.

Delivering the final closing speech in the trial this morning on behalf of the older accused, Thomspon said the jury did not have to condone his client’s behaviour. However, he said the rage she displayed on the day was understandable given that she had discovered her husband was “cavorting” around in her van and cheating on her with a younger woman with whom he was smoking crack cocaine.

Counsel said he did not condone an earlier assault by his client on a man at an apartment where the accused believed her husband might be spending time with Scarlett Faulkner. Nor did he condone his client damaging a caravan where she believed her husband had slept with Scarlett Faulkner.

[ Murder accused searched for Scarlett Faulkner ‘like a shark hunting for its prey’Opens in new window ]

That behaviour, Thompson said, pointed to a woman who was enraged, but did not prove that she had an intent to kill.

Counsel said the prosecution relied on threats his client made to various people regarding Scarlett Faulkner on the day before the assault as evidence that she intended to cause her serious harm.

However, Thompson reminded the jury that his client was a member of the Traveller community, a unique ethnic and cultural group in Irish society. Threats she made, he said, had to be seen in the context of that culture.

Members of her own community who heard the threats, including Scarlett Faulkner’s sister, Victoria, and the accused’s parents-in-law, did not believe she intended to follow through on them, he said.

She was, he said, “throwing out threats left, right and centre” because “that is the type of person she is”. She used “unique and colourful” language in her threats, he said, calling her father-in-law a “yellow, cancery b**tard” and threatening to “draw a map of Ireland” on Scarlett Faulkner’s face. She had also told Scarlett Faulkner’s sister that Scarlett would have no problem coming off drugs when she was “on the tubes” in Cork hospital.

While that threat was “horrific”, Thompson said Victoria Faulkner did not believe his client had murderous intent and did not contact gardaí.

[ Teen accused of beating Scarlett Faulkner to death told gardaí it ‘all got out of hand’Opens in new window ]

His client’s intent in making such threats was to hurt the person receiving them, counsel said.

Thompson asked why the prosecution had not called his client’s husband as a witness, given that he was mentioned throughout the trial and his evidence would clearly be relevant. “What are the prosecution trying to hide from you?” he asked.

He also questioned why others were not before the court when the prosecution had alleged that a “convoy” of multiple people was involved in the pursuit of Scarlett Faulkner and the accused’s husband.

Thompson said his client was not involved in any way in the assault on Scarlett Faulkner at Birdhill. While the younger accused was inflicting the fatal injuries, Thompson said his client was “preoccupied” with her husband, who was running towards her holding an axe.

He accepted that after the assault, his client and the younger accused could be seen walking away while Scarlett Faulkner lay motionless on the ground. “To any normal human being, that is reprehensible behaviour,” he said. “Should she have stayed and offered assistance? Undoubtedly yes. But none of that means she had an intention to take Scarlett’s life.”

On behalf of his client, Thompson submitted that the only verdict on the murder charge was not guilty.

The judge told the jury that in relation to the older accused, they could return a verdict of guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

The younger accused, he said, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter so only two possible verdicts were available in her case. Manslaughter, he said, arose if one or other of the accused had an intention to cause something less than serious harm.

The jury will continue their deliberations on Monday.