Presenter Brendan Courtney described the impact of the assault on his life. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Broadcaster Brendan Courtney, who was subjected to a “vicious” and “barbaric” attack on a Dublin street by two men, has said the incident “left a scar in my life”.

James Kelly (26) of Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin 17 pleaded guilty to causing harm to broadcaster Brendan Courtney on February 27th, 2025 at Usher’s Quay, Dublin 8.

Ross Deegan (22) of An Riasc, Finglas, Dublin 11 has also pleaded guilty to assaulting Courtney causing harm in the same incident. Both men have no previous convictions.

Kelly’s sentence hearing was held on Friday, while Deegan’s was heard previously. Both men will be sentenced next month.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Courtney was walking home along the quays around 9.30pm, when he was beckoned over to a car stopped at traffic lights.

The front passenger appeared to roll down the window and call him over. Courtney, who was carrying shopping bags, went over thinking he knew the car’s occupants.

He later told gardaí that he believed they were ridiculing him. He turned to leave, tapping on the window as he went.

CCTV of the assault was played to the court. Deegan – the back seat passenger – ran at Courtney, then punched him. Kelly – the driver – punched him a number of times to the head and neck.

These blows caused Courtney to fall back against the side of a pub. Deegan threw two further punches to the side of the injured party’s head. Kelly then kicked Courtney in the stomach as he tried to curl up to defend himself.

James Kelly (26) from Bunratty Road, Coolock, pleaded guilty to an assault on Brendan Courtney on Ushers Quay in Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

The front seat passenger – Deegan’s brother – got out and shouted at both men to get back into the car before they drove off.

A cyclist, who witnessed the incident, stopped and helped Courtney, who went into a nearby pub. The broadcaster told gardaí he did not recall anything being said during the incident. Gardaí noticed cuts to Courtney’s ear, chin and back of his neck.

On Friday, prosecuting barrister Simon Donagh read a victim impact statement to the court.

Courtney said he “naively thought that a dignified silence would be the best approach to healing and moving on from this vicious and senseless attack”.

“But the careless clickbait nature of the reporting of this case and the coverage of the attack have compelled me now to write this victim impact statement.”

He said he had never felt unsafe in the city before this, but now does. He was “viciously punched”, he said, and the intervention of the cyclist “probably saved my life”.

He said the attack was “barbaric” and “vicious” and has changed how he moves through life. He said he was “saddened” that “these thugs” thought it was okay to jump from a car and attack someone. He said he could only surmise it was because they thought he was an easy target.

Courtney said what happened has “left a scar in my life” and that he has since moved to another county.

Kelly was arrested on March 4th, 2025. He told gardaí that a man came to the car window to say something, and they rolled the window up saying “don’t worry”.

He said the man punched the front passenger window and marked it. He admitted getting out of the car and assaulting Courtney, telling gardaí he regretted it and apologised.

Garda Shane Monaghan gave evidence that gardaí informed Kelly of his right to make a complaint during his interview.

He said Kelly went to Coolock Garda station within 24 hours of his garda interview and made a complaint of criminal damage. Courtney later provided a voluntarily cautioned statement stating that he tapped on the window and no damage was done.

Monaghan said a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions about the criminal damage allegation, but no charge was directed.

He said he saw the window and, in his view, it did not look like the injured party had caused the damage, which appeared to be a sticker mark.

The court heard that the cyclist saw the tap on the car window and thought it was friendly and not aggressive.

Defending barrister Karl Monahan said that his client was not attempting to blame the injured party, but to explain his mindset at the time.

Monahan told the court Kelly’s relationship had also recently ended, he was experiencing the symptoms of depression and was also told that his mother had a terminal illness.

He said there were no substances involved and his instructions were that Kelly “saw red”.

Monahan said his client was apologetic and deeply ashamed. He read a letter of apology written by Kelly, addressed to Mr Courtney, in which he said he took “full responsibility” for his behaviour which he “deeply regrets” and wished to “sincerely apologise” to the injured party and his family.

Judge Martina Baxter noted that the letter writers did not refer to the fact that Kelly carried out “an unprovoked assault on an innocent member of the community who was walking across the road”.

Monaghan submitted that the probation report was positive and that his client has been assessed at low risk of reoffending. He also brought €1,500 to court as a gesture of remorse.

Remanding Kelly on continuing bail, she adjourned finalisation of sentence to next month.