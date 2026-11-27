The man breached an order made in October to return €175,000 from the sale of the dairy herd to his solicitor’s account. Photograph: iStock

A judge has issued a court injunction freezing assets of a dairy farmer who allegedly sold off his dairy herd for €413,000 without telling his estranged wife.

At a Family Law Circuit Court hearing, Judge Francis Comerford put in place an injunction preventing the man from completing any further sale of matrimonial assets without leave of the court.

Comerford has also directed the farmer – who is now living overseas – to return any or all funds he holds in any foreign country to an Irish bank account.

As part of a number of orders made under the injunction, the judge directed that the first €250,000 of the money returned be paid into the man’s solicitor’s account and held for the credit of his estranged wife’s court action. The man is also injuncted against spending beyond €10,000.

Judge Comerford granted the freezing order in response to a section 35 application made by the man’s estranged wife under the Family Law Act 1995 in relation to the dissipation of marital assets. The woman first brought the application before court on October 6th after the dairy herd sale for €413,000.

The man breached an order made in October to return €175,000 from the sale of the dairy herd to his solicitor’s account, provide a sworn affidavit to the court and provide a statement of means.

The judge said that the man’s failure to address the three matters “does establish for me that if he is not complying with court orders, he is acting to defeat the proceedings” and the judge said he was now making “wide sweeping orders” under the section 35 application.

Counsel for the woman told the court her client brought the section 35 application on the basis of the farmer selling his dairy herd without telling her client and also making bank withdrawals earlier this year of €30,000 and €13,500.

She said the man – who was not in court – was now living abroad and had farming machinery listed for sale on websites, including a milking parlour for €40,000 and another item for €70,000. Counsel for the woman said the man had unilaterally liquidated farm assets from a farm enterprise where the parties were both directors and shareholders.

Counsel for the wife – who was in court – said in his unsigned affidavit the husband said he had sold the farm animals and received an initial €138,000 and a balance of €275,000 the following week.

She said he said he had a short window to complete a commercial deal at his new location and paid out €141,000.

She said the man said he was living in rented accommodation but wanted to purchase a new home overseas for about €400,000-€500,000 and wanted to use the remaining proceeds of the dairy herd sale for that.

Comerford said the man was in breach of a court order and his counsel said her client “has been advised in the strongest terms of the consequences that he faces”.

At the outset of the court hearing, the judge rejected an application from the man’s counsel that there be no reporting of the case in the media. Costs of the application were granted to the wife, and the man has been given until January to provide a statement of means.