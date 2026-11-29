With a role that involves responsibility for the international business of the global sports merchandising and ecommerce firm Fanatics, Dubliner Stephen Dowling’s work takes him regularly to multiple continents, leading teams in offices as far flung as Paris, Tokyo, Panama and Melbourne. Ireland, however, is an increasing focus of his attention.

Fanatics, a US-headquartered business valued at $32 billion, is running the merchandising for next year’s Ryder Cup in Adare Manor, which is widely predicted to be the biggest ever sporting event held in this country. Dowling, who also served for three years on the board of Fáilte Ireland, is excited at the scale and significance of this event, both for Ireland and Fanatics.

“We have a big team working on this now. The physical store we will build at the event will be the biggest ever Fanatics has ever built. You are talking about a space the size of a rugby pitch. For the first time ever, fans will be able to buy the replica products that the players will wear during the tournament.

“We’ll have memorabilia, we’ll have fashion products and we are also looking at multiple city-centre locations as not everybody will be able to get to Adare Manor. We’re looking at multiple locations checking retail locations and hiring staff. The Ryder Cup site is already up and running.”

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroys recent successes on the course are really helping generate a buzz around the event, he adds.

Last year’s NFL (American football) event in Dublin, which also featured a strong physical merchanting campaign by the firm, provided a foretaste of what is to come while Dowling, who admits he is sports obsessed is also looking forward to football’s Euro 2028 tournament being jointly hosted in Ireland.

[ US National Football League fans have option to wear GAA-inspired jerseysOpens in new window ]

The firm runs merchandise, ecommerce and retail partnerships operations for hundreds of big global sporting organisations, including American football, baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, rugby and Formula 1, among others. In Europe its interests include partnerships with a range of English Premier League and major European club sides as well as national federations.

For Dowling, fans come first.

“Fashion can be sexy but if you ever consider yourself to be in fashion rather than sports that can be a dangerous territory. If you start pumping out random fashion ranges or jacking your prices up, you alienate the fans in the stadium. Your customers are sports fans at the end of the day, people who like to see the ball going into the back of the net.”

Dowling joined Fanatics as international president three years ago having previously served as a senior vice-president of digital growth at Adidas. An international business graduate, he started his career with Unilever, spending 12 years there rising through the ranks with roles in Dublin, London and Rotterdam.

Dowling feels his business education, however, began long before college and work for multinational organisations. He spent many summers as a teenager working in his father George’s shopfitting business in Dublin, getting an exposure to how people shop and why, knowledge that has proved useful in his career.

Since 2014 he has spent most of his time living in The Hague and currently commutes from there to Fanatics offices. Dowling lives close to Schiphol airport and often takes an early flight to the firm’s European headquarters in Manchester where he typically works two days a week or alternatively takes a long haul flight to one of the firm’s further flung operations.

“The Hague [population 750,000] is a great base and it’s a very international city with institutions like the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. It’s also a very sporting city. The local team here are in the top division of soccer in the Netherlands. We also have a GAA team with over 100 members, which is a great network for the Irish. Despite the fact that I’ve lived here for quite a while, however, I would not be proud of my Dutch.”

Away from work, Dowling is a keen runner and has completed races around the world. “I like a challenge and it is something you can do anywhere in the world if you bring running shoes.”

While well settled in the Netherlands, Dowling returns to Ireland as often as possible and finds it a grounding experience.

“My family are still home in Dublin and there are three airlines that fly there. I can be home in 90 minutes. I miss the warmth of people. I miss spending time with friends and the GAA club. My friends don’t care what I do and if I ever had any notions about myself, they would shoot those down pretty quickly.

“Dublin is real, my friends are real, my GAA club is real and that is what forged me. Its nourishing to go back to it and I come back energised again for the world of business after I spend time there.”