The EU budget talks are in trouble and it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck during the Irish presidency. The ball has already moved out of Irish hands, with European Council president António Costa trying to broker a compromise. Talks in Brussels this week ended in deadlock with another attempt to reach a deal due in mid-December.

Ireland has a range of concerns – agricultural supports being a significant one. But a curve ball was thrown at Dublin last weekend, when Costa proposed a new digital services levy of 3 per cent on the activities of major digital firms, many of them US firms with European bases in Ireland.

From Ireland’s point of view this could ignite a row with US president Donald Trump and might potentially hit Irish tax revenues. It is also a revival of a plan for Europe to control revenues, which Ireland has long opposed under various guises.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made Irish opposition clear at the EU leaders’ summit this week, but the idea won support elsewhere, notably from France.

The Costa proposal does not seem particularly well designed, being a charge on digital sales rather than profits. Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation chief economist Ger Brady has argued that this is likely to result in higher prices for customers of the digital firms, meaning the cost will fall on the public and businesses. “It is not the free lunch some assume,” he says, and will cost investment and lead to tensions with the US.

[ Alarm bells will have gone off in Dublin after António Costa’s digital tax plansOpens in new window ]

It remains to be seen if the digital levy will form part of the final budget shake-out and whether Ireland is forced to consider using its veto. Diplomatically the better route for Ireland would be to have a group of states opposed to it and kill it off early as an idea. Others will be opposed, but Costa will put pressure on for compromises if he believes a deal is close.

The US has already made clear that it opposes the levy and there is speculation that Trump himself may soon enter the row. This does not seem to worry the EU as much as it would have before the midterm elections. But with two years to go in his term, the US president still has the potential to cause chaos if he so chooses.