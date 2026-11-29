'From time to time my husband works from home. I started noticing that he has a warm tone in his voice every time he speaks to her on the phone.' Photograph: iStock

Dear Roe,

I think I could be going mad. My husband of 10 years has been working with this female colleague for a couple of years. I would have heard lots of conversations between them down through the years and I would have never given it a second thought. However, a few years ago he said that this woman was involved with a new man. I could see in his face that he was not impressed.

From time to time my husband works from home. I started noticing that he has a warm tone in his voice every time he speaks to her on the phone, much more than any other female colleague, or even me. Every conversation we had about his work he would mention her. I raised it with him, and his response was that she had pulled him up some weeks before about the way he had spoken to her about something. Since then, he has not brought her up in any conversation, or he tries his best not to speak to her on the phone while I am around.

Just the other day, I knew he needed to talk to her about work. But I was at home. He waited for me to leave. I doubled back into the house without him knowing I could hear him talking to her; it was all work related. But the warmth was there, he ended the call by saying: “Thanks, buddy.” In all my years of knowing my husband, I have never heard him talk like that before. I know my husband likes this woman, but in what way, I don’t know. Do you think I am reading too much into this?

I think you’ve set up a situation where your husband cannot win. If he talks about this woman to you, you think that this is proof that he likes her. If he doesn’t talk about this woman, you think this is proof that he is hiding his feelings for her.

If he takes work calls with her in front of you, you are analysing his tone and every word he says and starting fights. If he takes calls with her in private, you take this as evidence that he’s sneaking around talking to her – and are also eavesdropping on him and analysing his conversations anyway.

You are making your husband feel trapped and continuously surveilled, monitored, and punished – for no reason.

I know you’re anxious and feeling insecure and jealous, and I’m sorry, that’s a difficult place to be in any relationship. But I need you to think about what you’re actually searching for, judging, and punishing here. You have no evidence that your husband has ever been inappropriate with this woman; there’s no evidence of them flirting or of him pursuing her in any way; and at the end of utterly professional work calls, he says “Thanks, buddy” – which, according to my sexy-moniker-ometer , is one of the least sexy nicknames in history, most commonly used when talking to children under nine, boisterous boy cats, Canadian bartenders, and platonic work friends.

All you actually know is that he has a colleague who he has worked with for years, they have a friendly working relationship, and she has a partner. He once used a tone that you – perhaps utterly erroneously – interpreted as meaning he was not impressed with her partner. Maybe she told a story that didn’t paint her partner in a great light. Maybe she was talking about her new relationship too much and it was annoying. Or maybe your husband has absolutely no feelings whatsoever towards his colleague’s new relationship, and was struggling to open a jar when he told you, or was trying to watch a TV show, or was distracted by a bumblebee. Do you get my point? There are five million explanations for his tone – including that he didn’t have a tone at all – but you’re jumping to assume that he must be in love with this woman.

Even if – if – your husband finds her attractive in some way, there’s still no evidence that he has done anything to even bordering on inappropriate with those feelings. So what are you punishing him for, here? Him liking someone as a colleague, a friend, and never even thinking about betraying you? Do you not have any male friends? Or have you never noticed that anyone else in the world was attractive?

[ ‘Can a relationship still work without butterflies?’Opens in new window ]

You can feel insecure and uncomfortable about something without your husband having done anything wrong. And given that you’ve searched for and analysed your husband’s behaviour and found no real evidence for your upset, maybe it’s time to turn that attention inward, towards you and towards your relationship, and see what’s happening there. Because if you were writing in to me telling me that your husband was overanalysing all your interactions with a colleague and eavesdropping on your calls and you no longer felt comfortable speaking openly about work, I would say that your husband’s lack of trust was the problem, not your good working relationship with a colleague.

What does stand out to me from your letter is that you say that your husband uses a warm tone speaking to this woman that he doesn’t use with “even me”. That sounds difficult. It sounds like you’re craving some of the warmth, respect, interest and enthusiasm that your husband expresses when speaking about his colleague, translated to the intimacy of your romantic relationship.

How has your relationship felt lately? Has there been a lack of connection, of warmth, of investment, romance, excitement, or enthusiasm? Is there anything outside of your fears about this woman that may have left you feeling insecure in yourself or in your relationship? It may be that there’s some distance that has felt subtle but growing, and you’ve been searching for a reason for this distance in his interactions with this woman, instead of naming them yourself.

What would it mean for you to tell your husband, “I feel like you’re warmer with her than you are with me, and that makes me sad – not because you need to change how you’re acting with her, but maybe because I’d like us to work on how we act with each other.” If your relationship has become disconnected, could you ask him to engage with you as you try reconnect?

[ ‘We are sleeping in separate rooms. How do I know when I have given the relationship a fair chance to change?’Opens in new window ]

The irony is that what you are craving is more closeness and security and transparency with your husband – but your actions are pushing him away, causing friction, and leading him to hide things. So work on creating that closeness, instead of amplifying the distance.

You want a warm wonderful, long-lasting relationship with your husband, full of affection, respect, and trust. Those things don’t just fall from the sky; they are built, cultivated, worked on – and they are choices you can make. Amid all this, think about whether you have been acting like a respectful and trustworthy partner yourself – or whether you have been treating your partner with suspicion and sneaking around, invading his privacy.

You can make choices to prove yourself a trustworthy partner, and you can choose to treat your partner like he is trustworthy. You can choose to own your insecurities and invest in your relationship, rather than doing damage to it by choosing distrust and creating distance.

Look inward. Own your insecurities. Ask for what you need in your relationship. Show up as the kind of partner you want to be, and allow him to be the good partner it seems like he’s trying to be. Good luck.