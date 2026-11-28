Jennifer Carroll MacNeill: 'I rate her in a lot of ways but I wonder how much she listens to stuff she doesn’t want to hear,' says a senior civil servant of the Minister for Health

“I don’t know whether I’m in politics for five years, 10 years, 15 years,” Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told an interviewer two years ago.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m perfectly okay with it ... And it’ll end someday. Maybe it’ll end in a pile of flames or maybe it’ll end just in some very boring, discreet way.”

Right now, the pile of flames outcome is looking the more likely one.

The Minister for Health is at the centre of a full-scale political crisis after the abrupt dismissal of Anne O’Connor as chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) a week ago.

Carroll MacNeill insists she had no hand, act or part in the decision, which is legally one for the chairman and board of the HSE, which oversees the performance of the executives – not the Minister. She did not cause or seek the decision, she insists, and was not aware it was coming.

And this may be proved to be the case in the days and weeks ahead.

But it is not, at present, widely believed in political, administrative or healthcare circles where it is routinely suggested that Carroll MacNeill did not want O’Connor in the job from the start, and that early clashes saw their relationship deteriorate to the point that the Minister wanted the chief executive replaced.

The board then executed the Minister’s wishes, it is suggested.

Carroll MacNeill absolutely denies this, insisting she had a good relationship with O’Connor, but that her performance, and her continuation in the role, was a matter for the independent board.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Anne O'Connor, former chief executive of the HSE. 'It’s all very well picking fights, But they have to be fights you can win.' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

People who have worked with them often described the relationship between Carroll MacNeill and O’Connor as terse. At HSE board meetings Carroll MacNeill attended, those present often witnessed discussions between O’Connor and the Minister that turned very serious. One went so far as to describe them as “heated”, though another source said this was not unusual due to the high-pressure nature of both jobs.

A source familiar with the now sacked HSE chief’s interactions with Carroll MacNeill said O’Connor found it difficult to perform her job due to the Minister’s hands-on approach.

On a number of occasions when both women were speaking to reporters side by side (such as at conferences), Carroll MacNeill added further comments after O’Connor answered a question.

When Bernard Gloster held the role of chief executive before O’Connor, he communicated frequently with Carroll MacNeill, one source said, but they said things changed after O’Connor took over in the role, with the Minister opting to communicate more frequently through the HSE chairman Ciarán Devane.

There will inevitably be further interrogation of the events surrounding O’Connor’s shock departure in the coming days. The Opposition scent blood, and members of the HSE board are due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week for the thumbscrew treatment.

Talk of a no-confidence motion in the Minister is in the air. Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris, Carroll MacNeill’s leader in Fine Gael, have clearly distanced themselves from the HSE board, declining to express confidence in them, leaving Carroll MacNeill – who has backed them – out on a limb.

A Minister cannot remain on a different page to the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste for long. Her political survival is the only subject of chatter around Leinster House.

[ How vulnerable is Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill?Opens in new window ]

Carroll MacNeill’s rise has been meteoric: she is only in the Dáil since 2020. She was a councillor for less than a year before that, but had worked in various capacities as an adviser for Fine Gael ministers during the two Fine Gael-led administrations since 2011.

Her elevation to the Cabinet in 2024 marked a rapid political rise, but also felt inevitable: she was obviously one of the most able TDs that Fine Gael had.

Her timing was good, just as it has always been: she arrived as a potential candidate in Dún Laoghaire just as the unfortunate (and unwise) Maria Bailey was being deselected by Fine Gael in the wake of her “swing gate” compensation claim.

She joined the parliamentary party just as the guard was about to change. Within a few years, Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe would all have departed. Vacancies were inevitable and the new TD for Dún Laoghaire was frank about her ambitions. Harris did what Varadkar had done to him (and what Bertie Ahern did to Micheál Martin); he made her Minister for Health to see if that would cool her jets.

[ From the archive: Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has big ambitions – but can she succeed in health?Opens in new window ]

It did and it didn’t. She bounded into the department, ready for fights. In her first public statement after she was given the portfolio, she criticised hospital consultants for their level of – or, in her mind, lack of – weekend working, which she said resulted in high numbers of patients being medically fit to be released from hospital but their discharge being delayed.

That interaction set the tone, though she has repeatedly denied having a fractious relationship with anybody, adding that professional, working relationships always have challenges. More consultants work weekends now, though.

The Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association (IHCA) and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have repeatedly criticised her focus on consultants.

Her relationship with the IHCA in particular has grown increasingly sour. In October, the union criticised the Minister over what it described as her “closed-door” approach to engagement, saying it had been prevented from having any engagement with her over the previous 20 months.

She has criticised the union for supporting two consultants in taking a legal case over private work in surgical hubs, even though the IHCA said it was “not a party” to the case.

The union also suggested she was preventing HSE officials from engaging with the union and its events, something the Minister vehemently denies.

But it’s not just consultants with whom the Minister has butted heads.

What is the political risk for Jennifer Carroll MacNeill after a week of HSE controversy? Listen | 17:57

In September 2025, there was a heated meeting with David Begg, the former general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions who was then chairman of the Mater hospital in Dublin. He resigned from the hospital board soon after the incident.

When governance and patient concerns in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) emerged, particularly in its orthopaedic unit, it wasn’t long before she announced the body would be subsumed back into the HSE. This was after she had taken steps to increase oversight by appointing HSE board members to the CHI board.

Her most significant fight, until now, followed a decision by the board of the Rotunda to allow consultants who had signed contracts committing them to public-only care to continue offering private services on-site at the Dublin city centre maternity hospital.

The public row over the flouting of the contract led to the Minister threatening the hospital’s funding and its State indemnity against legal actions, and ultimately resulted in the hospital backing down and following official policy.

[ Rotunda backs down in standoff over consultants taking private workOpens in new window ]

Sources everywhere say she takes a very hands-on approach with the health system. She’s attended HSE board meetings, quarterly meetings, written innumerable letters highlighting her priorities and dissatisfaction with weekend and evening working, as well as with emergency care.

She has been seen in acute hospitals for unannounced visits, meeting staff, management and patients, and evaluating a hospital’s productivity and data. She is fond of colour-coded spreadsheets, as she highlights hospitals she believes are performing well, and criticises those that are not.

A willingness to ruffle feathers and upset people in pursuit of necessary reform is an admirable quality in the Minister. But a tendency to make enemies everywhere is usually identified with a short political shelf life. Somewhere between these two guardrails lies the path to political success, and longevity.

Carroll MacNeill certainly has the first of the aforementioned characteristics; but even some admirers fear she has too much of the second.

“There’s a ruthless part of her which wants to get things done and make progress,” says one friend. “But at times people like that can trip over themselves because they’re impatient.”

“She’s very bright and very able,” says another. “She has a very refreshing attitude in Irish politics; she doesn’t seek popularity all the time, she’s not out in the media all the time.”

This seems to be a reference to Fine Gael leader Harris (some see Carroll MacNeill as a potential rival for the party leadership); the two are said to have an uneasy relationship.

Simon Harris and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill in 2024. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

By contrast, the Taoiseach has told colleagues that he rates the Minister for Health extremely highly. But suggestions this week that Harris was happy to see Carroll MacNeill in trouble are exaggerated; she is one of his best Ministers and a key part of Fine Gael’s offering to voters. Harris may want her ambitions taken down a peg or two but he does not want her destroyed.

Opinions of her in the parliamentary party are mixed. Some swoon at her abilities but others complain that the service backbenchers expect from Fine Gael Ministers is lacking. One complains that an idea he suggested was haughtily dismissed and he was made to feel like an idiot.

Within the broader organisation, though, she seems immensely popular. There is a type of Fine Gaeler who goes weak at the knees for her – smart, forthright in debate, loves bashing Sinn Féin, impeccably groomed, well spoken.

She understands the need to stay connected, too.

“Jennifer would regularly arrange with the councillors to go out canvassing on Friday mornings for two hours,” says Frank McNamara, a Fine Gael councillor for the Killiney-Shankill area in south Dublin.

“This has been going on for many years and always goes down well with constituents.”

Two themes were recurrent in a series of conversations with people who have worked with and observed Carroll MacNeill in her political career: one, that she is smart, able and focused on getting results; and two, that she gets into confrontations and, as a result, sometimes falls out with people.

“I rate her in a lot of ways,” says one senior civil servant who has worked in several departments. “But I’m not sure how good a listener she is. I wonder how much she listens to stuff she doesn’t want to hear.”

“It’s all very well picking fights,” says one person with vast experience of government and politics. “But they have to be fights you can win.”

A Cabinet colleague reports she is impressive at Government meetings, always on top of her presentations, though wonders if her aura as Fine Gael’s golden girl is now gone.

“You have to negotiate these scrapes,” says a former official who has worked for three governments. “They come up a lot in health.”

For a decade and a half in politics, Carroll MacNeil’s trajectory has been relentlessly upward. But it has not been without setbacks. She parted ways with one-time Fine Gael minister Frances Fitzgerald but soon turned up as adviser to Alan Shatter.

After Shatter resigned, she surfaced with another Fine Gael minister, Eoghan Murphy, in the Department of Housing. Before Murphy departed, she was a TD. She was quickly a Minister, and then she was touted as the next leader.

Will she join the list that every party has of former future leaders?

“She can take a serious hit and not let it bother her too much,” says one person who knows her and has watched her career with fascination.

“She’s a survivor.”

We shall know soon enough.