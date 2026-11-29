The Catholic Church, in all its vastness and antiquity, could hardly be anything other than an organisation of grand contradictions. It traces its lineage to an itinerant Jewish preacher who instructed his followers to reject worldly possessions – who was constantly saying things like “go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven” – and yet the Church, as an institution, has over the centuries accumulated riches of incalculable immensity and variety.

Founded in opposition to the Roman empire, it became itself an imperial force that, during the high middle ages, tortured suspected heretics to death just as Christ himself had been tortured to death by the Romans. Liberation theology, which grew out of the Church in the aftermath of the Second Vatican Council, fomented leftist politics in Latin America; at the same time, the brutal reactionary suppression of those leftist movements – in Argentina, in Brazil – was often carried out with the support of the Catholic hierarchy in those countries. The Catholic Church, in other words, is large, and it contains multitudes, and it contradicts itself.

This sort of equivocation – well, it’s all a bit of a mixed bag, isn’t it? – runs somewhat aground, of course, when it comes to the recent history of our own country, where the one holy and apostolic church has presided over some of the worst atrocities in its existence. I hardly need to enumerate those atrocities, which form a kind of psychic hinterland of our present society.

All of this came to mind earlier this week, with the news around the private diaries of Pope Francis, which will be published in book form next month. The book is an edited collection, composed of selected journal entries kept by Francis, beginning in the early 1990s – when he was still a Buenos Aires cardinal named Jorge Mario Bergoglio – and running up to August 2024, some eight months before his death. The headlines around the book’s publication have largely concerned the revelations, contained within the diary entries, of a two-year-long spiritual crisis Francis suffered beginning in 2021, involving a personal struggle over the wielding of papal power, and, most remarkably of all, an account of an honest-to-God (as it were) vision of the devil, and of Hell itself.

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Pope Francis. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

In one entry, from January 2021, he recalls seeing and hearing the devil during a meeting with Vatican officials. “I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” he writes; “I can’t forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes ... The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.”

One of these apparent satanic encounters took place in Chile in 2018, when Francis was in the midst of dealing with yet another sexual abuse scandal. During that trip, at a press conference, he made comments that minimised the suffering of the victims of abuse, one of the low points of a papacy generally characterised by empathy with the powerless. According to the diaries, he later became more fully aware of the seriousness of the abuse, and of his own culpability in refusing to admit the severity of the situation.

The diaries, only brief extracts of which have been made public, seem to suggest a man deeply conflicted about the institution he represents, and the nature of his own power within it. It’s also fascinating to read, in this first-person way, evidence of Francis’s belief in the actual Satan: not some figurative abstraction of humanity’s capacity for wickedness, but an actual supernatural presence, flitting through the corridors of institutional power, speaking in a seductive and gravelly voice, and giving people sneak peeks of hell itself. In a sense, there probably shouldn’t be anything surprising about this; in Catholic doctrine, the devil is a real, personal being, rather than a symbol of evil. But it’s quite something to read that the pope claims to have met the guy. (“Met” might not be quite the right word here, as there doesn’t seem to have been any kind of introduction, but he certainly understands himself to have been in his presence.)

Whatever you might think of the plausibility of Francis’s visions – whether you consider them more likely emanations from the depths of a troubled psyche than actual visitations from the biblical adversary himself – they suggest a painful awareness of the extent to which the Church has been a force for evil in the world, and of the ways in which he himself was sometimes seduced into serving that force. His sense of his own power and self-sufficiency, as a leader for whom people are a means to an end, is something that, on reflection, disgusts and frightens him; it is this quality, he writes in one entry, that “brought me to the gates of hell. I can’t forget the day I saw it.” In an entry from 2022, he disparages himself as the “proud, self-sufficient, cynical, self-deceptive Jorge.”

This kind of self-questioning reveals a depth of moral seriousness that is otherwise almost entirely absent among global leaders and other powerful figures. Like his successor Pope Leo, Francis was an example of a vanishingly rare category of person: a powerful man whose personality is reasonably well suited to power. Anyone who is prepared to run for president, as Gore Vidal quipped, should by definition be disqualified from ever doing so – which makes it all the more remarkable when power is attained, as it occasionally is, by a person who seems more than a mere empty vessel for that power.

Given its origin and purpose as a vehicle for Christ’s message of humility and fellowship, there is something paradoxical, even monstrous, about the wealth and imposing grandeur of the Catholic Church. Francis always seemed like a man who was troubled by this paradox, who was conflicted about the position he held, and the power and personal prestige it afforded him. (He was, notably, the first pope in over a century not to live in the official papal apartments in the Vatican, choosing instead to room in a more modest guest house.) He seemed, in other words, to be ambivalent about power in exactly the sort of way you’d want a powerful person to be.

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