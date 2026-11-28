Anne O’Connor asked the HSE to rescind its decision to dismiss her as chief executive by the end of the following working day or she would seek a High Court injunction, the legal letter sent by her lawyers on Tuesday shows.

O’Connor, who was dismissed from her role last weekend, had six demands from the HSE which she wanted actioned by 5pm on Wednesday in order to avoid her taking legal action at the High Court.

The letter asked for the HSE not to remove her as CEO “in accordance with her contractual entitlements” and not be treated as “otherwise than employed as CEO of the HSE”.

It asked for the HSE to continue to pay her salary and to not take any steps to appoint anyone else as CEO.

There was also a request for the HSE to “not further publish or communicate to any party” that O’Connor was no longer employed as CEO of the HSE, “or any comments that may further injure Ms O’Connor’s reputation”.

If these undertakings did not happen by 5pm last Wednesday, O’Connor’s lawyers said they would have “no option but to apply to the High Court without further notice to you for urgent injunctive reliefs to protect our client’s employment and reputation as well as other appropriate redress”.

These requests were at the end of the five-page letter from O’Connor’s lawyers that was sent the day after the board of the HSE publicly announced it was ending her tenure as chief executive in “the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

[ Explosive claims in Anne O’Connor letter to prompt inevitable questions for HSE board and Minister ]

In the letter O’Connor claimed Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill expected to intervene directly in managing the health service and wanted someone else appointed to the job over her.

It also said O’Connor had not been sent promised feedback and documents about her performances weeks before she was dismissed.

O’Connor’s sacking after just eight months in the job has caused a political storm, putting the HSE board and Carroll MacNeill under pressure to explain the reasons for her dismissal and the sequence of events leading up to it.

Opposition party leaders and spokespeople have continued their criticism of O’Connor’s dismissal in the wake of the publication of the letter.

In a statement on Saturday, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik called O’Connor’s sacking “the result of a stitch-up orchestrated by the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill”.

“Unless the Board [of the HSE], Minister or Government can produce evidence that contradicts Ms O’Connor’s letter, the Minister’s position has become untenable,” Bacik said.

“It now falls urgently on the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste to come out and defend their Minister, if they can at this point.”

David Cullinane, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on health, said O’Connor’s allegations were “extraordinary”.

“The more we learn about this scandal, the more it stinks,” he said.

“What was presented as an independent performance review increasingly looks like a process that was compromised by political interference, personal agendas and a complete breakdown in governance.

“This is now much bigger than the dismissal of one individual. It goes to the heart of whether our health service is being governed properly, whether statutory independence means anything and whether senior public officials can carry out their responsibilities without political interference.

“The Minister, the secretary general and the HSE board must now give a full account of their actions, their conversations and their involvement in this process.”

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “It is unacceptable that, one week on, we still don’t know why Anne O’Connor was sacked. The Minister for Health’s version of events lacks any credibility. The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have had a full week to establish the truth and ensure accountability. They have failed to do either. They cannot continue to stand idly by while this crisis deepens. They need to act.”

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said: “This is not a controversy that can be kicked to touch or mediated away. The Minister has been credibly accused of a power grab, bulldozing governance firewalls in the HSE and hounding Anne O’Connor out of her job.

“Instead of addressing these incredibly serious accusations, her head is firmly buried in the sand. This is unsustainable. If the Minister refuses to address accusations that Anne O’Connor’s sacking was a political hit-job, her position is untenable.”

On Friday, a Department of Health spokeswoman said the Minister did not intend to make any additional comments on the issue.