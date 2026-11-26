Liam Kearney, chief executive and co-founder of the Revive Group, celebrates winning the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award on Thursday night. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

“It’s a little shocking, to be honest,” said Liam Kearney, chief executive and co-founder of the Revive Group, as he accepted the top prize at the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Thursday evening.

“I travelled and worked outside Ireland for many, many years and came back to Ireland just at the start of Covid. To be back here now, inside the entrepreneurial spirit ... and supporting my community, is something that we’re extremely proud of,” Kearney said, delivering the last acceptance speech of the night at the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The Tipperary man also took home the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award for his leadership of the green engineering company founded in 2020.

“As a young fella from Tipperary who suffered from dyslexia and disadvantages from the start, to every child that’s watching tonight: stand up and be proud of who you are,” he said. “Be an entrepreneur, push your country forward, push the people around you and thank your parents for the opportunity they gave you.

“We have a fantastic country, a fantastic nation and it’s something that we all need to celebrate every single day,” Kearney said.

Revive, the rapidly growing manufacturing business based in Co Tipperary, focuses on sustainable projects and circular engineering as it continues its international expansion. “Its operations include manufacturing machinery for wastewater infrastructure, refurbishing existing trucks to extend their working life, patented recycling technology and data services that support the circular economy,” EY said in a statement.

Active in more than eight global markets, it has averaged an entry into a new market every six to 12 months since its foundation, according to EY, while the group has doubled in size every year and “is now targeting €100 million in turnover”.

It employs some 100 people in the State, many of them in Lisheen, near Thurles in Co Tipperary, where Kearney grew up.

“What Liam has achieved with the Revive Group in just a few short years is hugely impressive,” said Roger Wallace, head of assurance at EY and lead of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland programme.

“He has built an international business from Tipperary with sustainability at its heart, surrounded himself with a strong team and remained ambitious about what the business can become, and we are delighted to celebrate this moment with him.”

Fellow finalists in the Emerging Entrepreneur category included Bobby Healy of Manna Air Delivery, an autonomous drone delivery service; Laura McCarthy of Drink Botanicals Ireland, which supplies cocktail, syrup and tea kits; Brian Shields of Neurent Medical, a minimally invasive medical device company, and Aoife Matthews, Jennifer O’Connell and Louise O’Riordan of Sisterly, a nutritional supplements wellness brand.

“Tonight is also about all 24 finalists, as one of the great privileges of this programme is getting to know the people behind these businesses over the course of the year,” Wallace continued. “We have seen friendships form, ideas being shared and people genuinely wanting to help one another succeed.”