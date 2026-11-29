Pick of the week

Don’t Forget Me: The Disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick

Sunday, Sky Documentaries and NOW, 9pm

Almost two decades ago, on New Year’s Day 2008, 15-year-old Irish girl Amy Fitzpatrick went missing in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol. She has still not been found. Amy’s family faced more tragedy when her brother Dean died from a stab wound in Dublin five years later; her stepfather, Dave Mahon, was found guilty of manslaughter. This new three-part documentary from Sky Documentaries looks at Amy’s disappearance and how those closest to her are making a renewed appeal for information.

The series also looks at the fractures in the family – with Amy’s biological father Chris and aunt Christine “increasingly at odds”, as the programme makers put it, with her mother Audrey and stepfather. It includes interviews with family members, close friends, and some of the last people to see Amy alive, as well as journalists and gardaí. Hopefully this series will shed new light on Amy’s disappearance..

Highlights

The Great House Revival

Sunday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The Great House Revival: Hugh Wallace, who died last year

It’s time for series six of The Great House Revival, a show that proves we can’t get enough of programmes dedicated to people doing up houses. (All the better if they’re dramatically large houses with plenty of history.) The series returns without the ebullient Hugh Wallace, who died almost a year ago. Two episodes pay tribute to Wallace this season, presented by his long-time friend Brendan Courtney. As well as Wallace’s work on The Great House Revival, his overall contribution to Ireland’s cultural and architectural life is celebrated. Among the homes featured will be a late-Georgian lakeside pile in Donegal and a former synagogue in Dublin.

Conamara – Ó Chnoc agus Cladach

Monday, TG4, 9pm

Conamara – Ó Chnoc agus Cladach

This new four-part series transports us to one of the most captivating parts of Ireland: Connemara, Co Galway. We’ll get to know the area through the lives of several locals, including Marcus Ó hIarnáin and his wife, Máire, who reflect on raising their family while playing music and working with the next generation in local schools; sculptor John Coll, who’s based in Claddaghduff; farmer Val Folan, who returned to the land of his parents from London; postman and musician PJ Sonny Choilm Learaí; weaver Carina Coyne; Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, a young cafe owner; award-winning singer Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin; and artist Alannah Robins. The director, Martina Durac, says the locality isn’t just a backdrop, “it’s a presence that shapes everything and everyone here”. Sounds beautiful.

RTÉ Investigates: The People Vs Data Centres

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates: The People Vs Data Centres

Data centres currently account for around 23 per cent of metered electricity consumption in Ireland, up from 5 per cent in 2015, according to the Central Statistics Office. That figure is only set to increase, given the pressure on digital services and the need for more data storage. But it also means pressure on the national grid, while, in the background, energy prices are rising. More data centres are planned for Ireland, but opposition is growing too. So this is certainly a timely episode of RTÉ Investigates, which will look at the role of Big Tech in Ireland and the impact of data centres on communities. Joe Galvin reports.

Neven’s Christmas in Kenmare

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven’s Christmas in Kenmare: Chef Neven Maguire

You can’t beat the cheery Neven Maguire when it comes to cosy but practical cookery shows. So what better man to get us set up for the festive season? In the first programme of this new series, he visits Kenmare, Co Kerry, where he stays at the historic Lansdowne Hotel and meets locals including Helen O’Sullivan Rogers from Roger’s Butchers. There’s time too to visit cafes and to find out about the luxury chocolates that master chocolatier Benoit Lorge creates. As well as his Kenmare discoveries, Neven takes time to show us how to prepare dishes including mackerel pâté, Dublin Bay prawn skewers with Sneem black pudding and bacon, Kerry Mountain lamb hotpot, and lemon posset. We’ll get to hear the Rosen Choir singing Oíche Chiúin in St Patrick’s Church too. If this doesn’t get you into the festive spirit, you might need to double-check your surname isn’t Scrooge.

The Late Late Toy Show

Friday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Late Late Toy Show: Patrick Kielty

Is it really that time of year again? Oh yes, it is: time for The Late Late Toy Show. Little and big children alike will be donning their matching pyjamas and preparing the hot chocolate for what’s always one of the biggest TV moments of the year. Patrick Kielty will be on hosting duties, and let’s hope he can keep up with the high-energy youngsters who will be performing and filling us in on the latest gadgets and books. And there are always some surprise moments on the toy show.

Streaming

Trinity

From Tuesday, December 1st, Netflix

The pressure is turned up to crushing levels in this new conspiracy thriller written by Jed Mercurio, set in the confines of a nuclear submarine and Washington’s corridors of power. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Katherine Decker, second-in-command aboard the USS Kansas, which is pretty much the deadliest weapon on Earth, capable of destroying an entire country without even breaking the ocean’s surface.

As international tensions escalate, itchy fingers are nervously hovering over the big red button and the US is on high alert. Meanwhile, Katherine has fallen for the charms of charismatic defence secretary and tech bro Webb Preston (Richard Madden), who has a plan to save the world from nuclear Armageddon, and she finds herself caught up in the top-secret Trinity programme, which puts her sense of duty – and truth – to the ultimate test. Is Preston the saviour of the world or the agent of it’s destruction? You’ll have to dive into all seven episodes of this high-octane tech thriller to find out.

Bad Monkey

From Wednesday, December 2nd, Apple TV

Bad Monkey: Dax Shepard and Vince Vaughn. Photograph: Apple TV+/Michael Becker

Vince Vaughn is back in the thick of Miami vice for this second series of the comedy crime thriller set in the sunshine state of Florida and based on the bestselling novel by Carl Hiaasen. Series two brings stoner detective Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) into a whole new adventure, featuring a fresh cast of crazies, whackos and oddballs, all seemingly conspiring to wreck Yancy’s buzz.

John Malkovich plays a malevolent but refined mob boss who Yancy has been tasked with taking down, but it’s looking increasingly like Yancy’s the one who is going down – six feet under. And as if that’s not bad enough, Yancy’s trying to manage his ailing dad, and handle a resurrected romance with forensic pathologist Dr Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez). Oh, and not to forget the miscreant capuchin monkey, Driggs, who seems to be getting up to his old tricks again.

Pride and Prejudice

From Thursday, December 3rd, Netflix

Pride and Prejudice: Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin. Photograph: Netflix/Justin Downing

Here’s something totally radical: an adaptation of the Jane Austen classic that actually remains faithful to the source text, meticulously recreates every period detail, avoids anachronisms such as rock and electro soundtrack music, and goes full steam ahead to bring the book’s beloved characters to vibrant life on the screen. How clever of Dolly Alderton, the creator and writer of this new six-part series that promises to take viewers deep into the genteel life of the Bennet sisters 200 years ago but also sets out to subtly resonate with modern audiences. Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden head an all-star cast as the fiercely independent Elizabeth Bennet and the dashing Mr Darcy, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. That’s your Christmas period drama viewing sorted.

The Devil’s Hour

From Friday, December 4th, Prime Video

Peter Capaldi returns as scary serial killer Gideon Shepherd in the time-twisting, sleep-disturbing psychological thriller that would give even Doctor Who the heebie-jeebies. If you haven’t caught the first two seasons, you’re advised to catch up now before watching this third and final series; otherwise you’ll have even less clue what’s going on. Jessica Raine reprises her role as DI Lucy Chambers, who wakes up suddenly every night at 3.33am, the titular “devil’s hour”. In this new series, however, she wakes up in a completely new life, but still remembers her previous life as a detective and a mother of disturbed teenager Isaac, and she recalls joining forces with Gideon to try to stop a terrorist attack. Haunted by these intrusive memories, Lucy seeks out Gideon once more (he, of course remembers every past life) and the two end up in another race against time, this time to catch a child killer.