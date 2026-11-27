On paper, the Irish banks appear outgunned in the world of neobanks and digital finance platforms.

Revolut – once a foreign upstart with a novelty feature that allowed users to split their restaurant bills with one another – now bestrides much of the globe and leads the way in digital banking.

The London-headquartered fintech says it now serves more than 80 million customers across 40 countries. That includes 3.4 million customers in Ireland.

Last year, it reported revenues of $6 billion and in October was valued at $115 billion – making it bigger than Barclays and Societe Generale.

Most pertinently for the main lenders here – it says that 80 per cent of Irish adults have a Revolut account.

And in a move with no little symbolic importance, Revolut last week announced it had signed a 10-year lease for office space in the old Ulster Bank headquarters in Dublin’s south quays.

The so-called pillar banks, AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB, spent much of the past decade looking on as Revolut set about attempting to dominate the personal transaction space in Ireland.

The household name in digital banking has now been joined here by the likes of Monzo, which launched in Ireland in April and offers fee-free personal and banking accounts.

Irish users are well accustomed with splitting bills, sending money to friends and relatives and paying for all manner of children’s sporting activities with Revolut’s peer-to-peer payment system.

'Almost everyone in Ireland has Revolut.' Photograph: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg/Getty

Yet, it was only this year that the traditional Irish banks were able to roll out a feature that would emulate this key function. Launched in March, the Irish banking establishment’s response was called Zippay.

It had been a relatively long road to fruition, with an earlier effort falling by the wayside in 2023.

As Revolut attracted new Irish users during Covid in 2020, the banks unveiled their plans for Synch.

The company, set up by AIB, Bank of Ireland, PTSB and the now departed KBC Ireland, started work on its own stand-alone payment app called Yippay.

Within three years, having butted heads with regulators along the way, the banks recognised that the instant payments landscape had changed and Yippay was no more.

The whole plan was not scrapped, however. The technology, provided by Italian paytech company Nexi, was repurposed so that it could be incorporated directly into existing banking apps and Zippay was born.

So how has it been faring and has it helped the banks retain account holders?

“They had to do it,” says Anastasia Turdyeva, Dublin-based director of financial institutions ratings at S&P Global Ratings.

“Almost everyone in Ireland has Revolut – it has been there for years and people have got used to it”. Zippay, she says, “is not yet at full speed” but is well designed and easy to use.

“The volumes are growing. I think in a year’s time it will be more clear if it is on an upward trend,” she says.

The biggest impediment to sustained growth in use of the payment system, says Turdyeva, is that people are accustomed to using Revolut and it enjoys the advantage of being the first to market.

When asked if its members could produce numbers on how many transactions are done using Zippay, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said it was unable to do so.

Retail banks in the Republic launched Zippay, a person-to-person instant payments service, in March. Image: BPFI

However, Central Bank of Ireland figures published last month point to a significant change in consumer behaviour, which has been attributed to the new service.

Card spending on financial services fell by more than €600 million, around a third, in August compared to the same month last year.

“This significant decline likely reflects a shift in payment preference rather than reduced consumer spending,” said the Central Bank. “The introduction of account-to-account (A2A) banking services such as Zippay by Irish banks has provided consumers with an alternative payment option.

“Consequently, these transactions are no longer recorded as card payments, explaining the sharp decline in card-based financial services spending.”

Sharon Brennan, head of the BPFI’s collaboration office, said the banks were seeing Zippay usage “grow week on week” and they were currently trying to target a younger cohort across social media platforms.

[ Zippay needs to play to its natural advantagesOpens in new window ]

“We had a great starting position as the service was made available to all customers of the three banks that had eligible accounts,” she says. “There was no additional registration process for those customers – so we started with a very broad reach from day one.”

Revolut has certainly noticed.

In a meeting with Department of Finance officials in April, its country manager, Malcolm Craig, was reported as saying Zippay gave the traditional banks a “significant competitive advantage”.

However, sources say Craig’s comments were somewhat “throwaway”, and suggest the minutes of the meeting, released under a Freedom of Information request, didn’t represent Revolut’s true position.

“We see [Zippay] as predominantly an alternative – a way for bricks and mortar banks to meet changing customer expectations in the fast-changing world of digital payments,” says Brennan.

“It’s about removing that friction associated with using a traditional Iban [international bank account number] and BIC [bank identifier code]. It removes a huge pain point for customers.”

She says there were a number of regulatory challenges faced by Synch and Yippay that meant the process of bringing a payments service to market took longer – but also the marketplace was changing.

“It just came to a point when everybody had to stand back and look at the way the world was moving,” she says. “We needed to pivot – and that steered us towards going within-app as opposed to offering a stand-alone app”.

Revolut maintains that its transaction volumes have not been impacted since the launch of Zippay – it recently suggested they may have even increased a little since then. A statement in September said the number of peer-to-peer payments “despite the advent of new, direct competition – has continued to rise”.

[ Lessons from Ireland’s Revolut revolutionOpens in new window ]

The bank says 86 per cent of its Irish customers use the app every month. Revolut does not comment publicly on Zippay.

“It’s tough to know [how widespread use of Zippay is] – it’s a bit of smoke and daggers,” says Darragh Cassidy of the price comparison website Bonkers.ie.

“From an anecdotal point of view, sometimes it is easier to just Zippay someone – you don’t have to top up your app like with Revolut. Now, the user interface isn’t as good – when I send money with PTSB I always feel there is an extra step required.

“When I tell people I’m using Zippay – the reaction is still a little bit ‘What’? I think it is an okay service – a little bit simpler. But for a lot of younger people, who don’t have bank accounts or don’t want one, they are going to be using Revolut constantly.”

It is this generational divide that Revolut will have to now bet on if it wants to crack the truly profitable parts of the Irish market – mortgages and loans. Getting to this point will mean making proper inroads in the current-account market.

I don’t think there is a risk to the established banks from Revolut when it comes to mortgages — Dmitry Nazarov, S&P

Cassidy points to recent figures – such as those contained in a Consumer Sentiment Banking Survey last month – that showed only 6 per cent of Revolut users here identify it as their main account.

“If you ask people: ‘Do you use Revolut?’ And they’ll say, ‘Yes, I do’. Ask them: ‘Do you get paid into your account?’ – and the answer is no. People tend to keep their bank accounts,” he says.

The analysts are very much aware of this.

S&P’s primary credit analyst for Revolut, Dmitry Nazarov, says gaining a higher degree of “primacy” in the Irish current account market is one of the company’s main aims.

“It’s part of a strategy to strengthen and deepen customer relationships across their core markets,” he says. “We see some positive dynamic there – in terms of engagement – but over the past two years the trajectory has been relatively slow.”

The rationale behind capturing a large segment of the deposit market is to provide a foothold that might then enable the digital bank to move into mortgages and personal loans.

Nazarov foresees little real challenge to the traditional banks in the short term.

“Revolut has a very, very small mortgage portfolio,” he says. “It has nothing in Ireland. The mortgage market is quite different in terms of [regulatory] requirements and the infrastructure they will need to build. I think it’s going to be a very long way for them.

“I don’t think there is [a] risk to the established banks from Revolut when it comes to mortgages.”

Against this background, Revolut announced in September that its Irish credit portfolio had surpassed the €1 billion threshold. It said that having achieved that in just over four years underlined the success of its “play for mainstream market share in Ireland” and that almost a tenth of its Irish customer base was borrowing from it.

It’s understood the company is still intent on bringing mortgages to the Irish market and regards them as a priority but there is no clear time line on when this might happen.

As for suggestions that the bank has fallen behind on its overall strategy of growing lending, sources point to recent comments made by Revolut founder Nik Storonsky who said he wanted it to be a bank with “effectively zero risk”.

Storonsky said that while traditional lenders would loan out 100 per cent of their deposits, Revolut would maintain a much lower loan-to-deposit rate.

Revolut’s model, said the Russian-born entrepreneur, was designed to target the most profitable segments of consumer finance – and leave the risky, capital-intensive investment decisions to the older financial institutions.

“Revolut has been very clear that they are going to be selective in their lending business,” says Navarov. “All of the lending growth has been very fast – with the loan portfolio almost doubling every year – but they started from a very low base”.

Turdyeva agrees that there is little imminent threat to the Irish banks from Revolut’s lending plans – but that they need to be aware of what future banking customers, brought up with Revolut and other similar digital banks, will expect in terms of service.

“The fundamentals of the Irish banks are very strong and they have good positioning for a number of years ahead,” says the banking analyst. “What they need to think about is future competition and generational change.

[ Navro chief Joe Redmond: ‘I don’t quite fit the profile of a fintech start-up CEO at this stage in my career’Opens in new window ]

“Other services could be considered by Revolut – there are other things where Revolut can be competitive such as investment – it’s still evolving in Ireland.

“Revolut and Monzo are becoming more visible in the space with products other than just payment services. BankInter came into the area a year ago – these guys will also be more active.”

She points to the Government’s Savings and Investment Accounts, which are to be launched next year, as a potential opportunity for Revolut to grow its share of the Irish market. Many users of the Revolut app will be aware that it already enables users to dabble in stock and crypto trading.

“I think this is on the agenda for the domestic banks,” she says. “They are definitely mindful of generational change and preferences. They’ve put a lot of investment into making their apps more appealing. Time will tell – but so far the story is one of being very resilient”.

As for Zippay, it is understood that the Irish banks intend to expand its offering over the coming months. The introduction of QR-code facilities and small-merchant features are thought to be under consideration. This would allow bank customers to use Zippay to quickly buy coffees and other small items.

Sharon Brennan of the BPFI, meanwhile, says Nexi – the provider of Zippay’s software – is “actively engaging” with other Irish financial institutions with a view to rolling it out further.

It’s understood Revolut is not among them – and has no plans on joining. In the meantime, the battle for Irish wallets continues.