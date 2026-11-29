Leave aside for a moment the ins and outs and likely ultimate denouement following the abrupt defenestration of Anne O’Connor from the HSE and the spectacular political fallout that continues.

And consider instead the novelty of the move. Part of the reason for the backlash is that people can’t actually believe a high-ranking public servant – by some reckonings the most important public servant in the country – could be fired.

Of course, as anyone who has ever been in a management position knows, if you are going to fire someone, you need to make sure that the fairness and the application of correct procedures of the process are unimpeachable. This will no doubt be a matter for the courts to adjudicate upon and there will be further legal and political rounds to this controversy.

We don’t yet know why O’Connor was fired, but if long waiting lists and budget overruns were sackable offences, why was every previous head of the HSE not sacked?

Anyway, back to the principle. In general, accountability in high public office is a good thing. We are in favour of it. But we should be honest enough to acknowledge that it is something of an innovation.

Consider the backstory. The greatest screw-up in the history of the country was the financial crisis of 2008-11, an event which scarred the country in multiple ways and permanently altered our politics. There was a global crash, of course, but it was much worse in Ireland than anywhere else. The reason for that was grounded in political, regulatory and administrative decisions taken over several preceding years. This wasn’t something we only came to understand a long time afterwards; everyone knew it at the time. So surely those in charge were held accountable? Eh, no.

The political leaders – Brian Cowen, who had been minister for finance as the problems piled up, and his successor Brian Lenihan – remained in their posts until removed by voters in 2011, almost three years after the crisis began.

What about the officials? The chief financial regulator – responsible for regulating the banks – was Patrick Neary. Alas, the banks all turned out to be insolvent. In a famous account of the period in Vanity Fair, Michael Lewis quoted the veteran economist Colm McCarthy – who identified the point in the autumn of 2008 when the Irish public finally realised the country was doomed as being an interview that Neary gave to Prime Time. It was not a very reassuring performance.

“What happened was that everyone in Ireland had the idea that somewhere in Ireland there was a little wise old man who was in charge of the money, and this was the first time they’d ever seen this little man,” McCarthy told Lewis.

[ A full-blown crisis at the HSE but no credible explanation forthcomingOpens in new window ]

“And then they saw him and said, ‘Who the f**k was that??? Is that the f**king guy who is in charge of the money???’ That’s when everyone panicked.”

Did Pat get the Anne O’Connor treatment? He did not. He retired a few months early in 2009, but his pension lump sum and severance payment on retirement (including payment for the months before his due retirement date and, while they were at it, for untaken holidays) was more than €630,000.

The governor of the Central Bank – responsible for the overall health of the State’s financial system – was John Hurley. Like many of his predecessors, Hurley had eased from the top job at the Department of Finance to the Central Bank when his term in Merrion Street came to an end. As the country headed for bankruptcy, Hurley received no early morning Teams calls informing him he was being fired: instead, he glided to retirement in 2009, pensions intact.

Kevin Cardiff, the secretary general at the Department of Finance, remained in his post until late 2011, after which he transferred to the European Court of Auditors as the government’s nominee. Cardiff was a former head of banking in the Department of Finance and was present on the night of the fatal bank guarantee in 2008, though he had subsequently advised that the government would not have to bail out the banks. Oops.

One of the indirect consequences of the financial crash was the housing crisis, which began to get acute around 2016. It still hasn’t been solved. Graham Doyle has been secretary general of the Department of Housing since 2020. Nobody has suggested he should be put in an “enhanced performance process”.

The Department of Education needed a €600 million bailout this year. Bernie McNally is not facing the sack. No secretary general of the Department of Health has been threatened by various calamities, from the lack of scoliosis treatment for children to the gigantic cost overruns at the national children’s hospital.

[ The Irish Times view on the HSE dismissal: threadbare account is inadequateOpens in new window ]

So why was O’Connor targeted for such exemplary accountability when all the above weren’t? That is the question that remains at the heart of this controversy. Perhaps the HSE board can explain when they appear at the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday. You could sell tickets to that one.

Meanwhile, readers will have their own favourites to add to the list. We might make it a Christmas competition: write in with your favourite public maladministration scandal for which there was no accountability, and win a hamper. Meantime, the HSE will be looking for a new chief executive. You’d get a few hampers for €400k a year, but something tells me there won’t be a long queue for that competition.

Accountability is a good thing, but some consistency is required. It would be nice to think that one of the consequences of this political circus is that in future those who do not perform in high office, whether political or administrative, will face consequences. But actually, we all know that the opposite is going to happen. Because this has ended up as a complete train wreck, nobody will ever try to fire a senior public servant again.