Shirley died in 2023 and was buried in the back garden of the family home in Belcoo. The playful cavachon with teddy-bear eyes had mooched around the house for more than a decade, a family pet named after the neurosurgeon in San Francisco who had helped save Mark McGovern’s life.

In June 2011, McGovern headed to California for a summer of football and adventure. He was 22; this was the good stuff.

A talented Fermanagh underage footballer, he had made the step up to the seniors earlier that year, featuring against Tyrone in the McKenna Cup. His greeting was a crunching shoulder from Brian McGuigan. Welcome to the big leagues, kid.

The Belcoo youngster remained around the Fermanagh panel for the early part of the season, but as summer approached the west coast of the US called. Kick a bit of ball and hustle for a few dollars. What’s the harm? He’d be home to play for Belcoo while the ground was still hard and grass still tanned.

But he didn’t return until November.

Just five days after arriving, McGovern lined out for the Ulster GAA club against the San Francisco Celts. It was to be the last time he would ever play competitive football.

Early in the second half, in an off-the-ball incident, he was knocked unconscious. He woke up from an induced coma six weeks later in San Francisco General Hospital.

At one period during those dark days, medics deemed him to be 97.5 per cent dead. Now, 15 years on, his recovery remains miraculous.

“I try not to think about it too much but I suppose on June 25th each year I might get kind of butterflies in my stomach,” he says. “But generally it’s not something I dwell on, life has to go on.”

I have been told our home in Belcoo became like a wake house, with people arriving up with trays of sandwiches and food

He’s 38 now and still fills out a muscular, angular frame. In GAA parlance, McGovern looks like he could still do a job. He’s living in Dublin these days but his lilt remains distinctly southwest Fermanagh, the borderland. Home doesn’t leave you, even when you leave it.

On Monday June 20th, 2011, he flew Stateside, trained immediately with his new team-mates and on the Saturday played his first game, fixed for Treasure Island, San Francisco GAA’s base.

He was at the pace immediately, hoovering up the ball and driving forward from the half-back line. Recognising they had a guy with the engine of an Amtrak train, the Ulster management moved McGovern to midfield.

Immediately, there was needle. But if you’d survived a Wednesday in February above in Tempo Maguires, you’d take your chances on a Saturday in June beyond on Treasure Island. So, over and back it went, a bit of jostling here, a bit of jarring there. Shoving and shite-talk. The usual.

Then, early in the second half, McGovern ran back to help out his defence, took a pass, offloaded the ball and moved forward to make himself available again.

Mark McGovern says he doesn't dwell on the incident that put him in a coma 15 years ago. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Immediately, there was needle. But if you’d survived a Wednesday in February above in Tempo Maguires, you’d take your chances on a Saturday in June beyond on Treasure Island. So, over and back it went, a bit of jostling here, a bit of jarring there. Shoving and shite-talk. The usual.

Then, early in the second half, McGovern ran back to help out his defence, took a pass, offloaded the ball and moved forward to make himself available again.

“About two months later, I woke up and found myself in San Francisco General Hospital.”

Patrick Power, American-born with Irish lineage, received a 96-week ban from the GAA. He was later taken in by San Francisco police but released without charge.

Emmet Scollan, McGovern’s Belcoo clubmate who had also gone over for the summer, travelled with him in the ambulance. The medics were unable to resuscitate him en route to the hospital.

At the time, Prof Shirley Stiver said the injury was what medics would expect to see “when someone has a high-speed motor vehicle accident, like crashing at 60mph and the car rolls over”.

She said: “Many times similar patients with a very similar neurological exam or X-ray picture would have died on the scene.”

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In the hours after he arrived at hospital, doctors weren’t sure he’d even make it through the night. Scollan was advised to call McGovern’s family.

“I have been told our home in Belcoo became like a wake house, with people arriving up with trays of sandwiches and food.”

Immediately, the McGovern family set about cobbling together travel plans. His mam, dad, sisters Helen, Grace and Connie, his uncle Bernard, his then girlfriend and her mam all flew over. In the weeks and months that followed, they became his bedside pillars, holding him up, not allowing him to fall any further.

It was the start of an incredible outpouring of support from family, friends and strangers. Fundraisers were set up, help was offered.

But lying prone, infections inevitably started to set in, including pneumonia. Stiver suggested a RotoProne bed – expensive and difficult to source, but possibly life-saving. He would be strapped in, rotated and held upside down for up to seven hours to try to clear fluid from the back of his lungs.

Mark McGovern with former Dublin manager and GAA sports doctor Liam O'Neill in 2012 at a campaign to promote concussion awareness. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

San Francisco GAA folk mobilised and used whatever contacts they had with local government. A bed was sourced. And the treatment worked.

McGovern woke up in early August and a few weeks later he was finally moved from ICU to Laguna Honda rehabilitation hospital.

I’m sure he never meant to put me on the edge of life or death. I truly believe he couldn’t have intended to do that

There, he learned to walk and talk all over again. Learned to exist again. Everything from moving his toes to holding a fork. His speech was the last to return.

Bit by bit, he built himself up. By October he was jogging. One life saved, but a miracle stoked by the collective conviction of so many.

An 18-day trip home over land and sea followed – due to concerns with cabin pressure, he was advised not to fly. So, they got the train from San Jose to New York.

After a few days in New York, he boarded the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner for a seven-day journey across the Atlantic to Southampton. Followed by a road-trip to Holyhead, a ferry to Dublin and finally a spin up the road to Belcoo. He arrived home 15 years ago this month.

“It was just sheer relief,” he remembers. “Being able to walk to the front door unaided, that was a special feeling.”

Martin McGuinness had called to see him in hospital in the US. Neil Lennon, then Celtic manager, got in touch. The support was incredible.

But when the media attention faded, McGovern was left to rebuild his life in the shadows. There were countless visits to the Royal Hospital and also to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire. He used oxygenated chambers and embraced a diet of physios, osteopaths, therapists, whatever was needed.

In general, he doesn’t think about the impact of the trauma going about his daily life – but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been, and aren’t still, challenges. While training for a marathon last year he did start to notice weakness on his left-hand side.

Mark McGovern: 'I'm happy to be back where I belong.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“My pelvis was bent, I don’t know whether it was the way I was running or working out,” he says.

“I got hit on the right-hand side of the brain, which controls your left-hand side of your body. But I’ve always been stronger on my right side so I can’t say the injury is the reason.”

He worked in the GAA’s player welfare department for several years before eventually taking a sabbatical to travel the world. On returning, he tried jobs in various areas of business – including real estate management, which he had studied in Liverpool.

But Croke Park pulled him back. Only two weeks ago, he returned to take a role in the GAA’s community and health department.

“It kind of felt like a big full-circle moment, really. After all the twists and turns my life took, coming back to the GAA feels like a full-circle moment. I’m happy to be back to where I belong, as the slogan goes.”

But he understands how some might find that sentiment hard to fathom.

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“Even when I was travelling there were people wondering how you could even look at a GAA match again. But when it’s part of you since you were a kid, it’s a way of life.”

In 2012, Stiver came to Ireland and stayed in the McGovern home in Belcoo. They appeared together on The Late Late Show.

Growing up, McGovern had always wanted a dog but it was only when he arrived back in late 2011 that the family relented. And all agreed the name Shirley worked nicely.

McGovern has met Stiver several times since on his regular trips back to San Francisco. At first, returning to the city by the bay had triggered too many bad memories, but the passing of time has been healing in that regard.

Joe Duffy, the Armagh man who was San Francisco Ulster manager at the time, has become a good friend. Duffy is a lifer in San Fran at this stage. They chat every other week – GAA, golf, shite-talk, the usual.

As for Power, their paths have not crossed since.

“I don’t really think about him much,” says McGovern. “Everybody has challenges in life, this has been a challenge for him and a challenge for me. He has to live with that too.

Mark McGovern: 'I have immense gratitude for the support I received.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“I’m sure he never meant to put me on the edge of life or death. I truly believe he couldn’t have intended to do that. So, look, life has to go on. There’s nothing to be gained from dwelling on it or feeling sorry for yourself.”

McGovern tried several times to make a playing comeback, training with a scrum cap and pleading for some game-time.

But those around him knew the risks were too great. They didn’t want to pull up the drawbridge on his ambitions to play again, but nobody was prepared to roll the dice on his life either. In time, he realised it for himself, removed the scrum cap and placed the dice back in the shaker.

“It’s not something I look back on with regret or sadness, I look at it as I fulfilled a lot, I played with the club, had one year minor with Fermanagh and three years under-21s. I also had that brief stint with the seniors, though I wouldn’t really consider that having played county senior football.”

Whether he does or he doesn’t, it’s in the history books.

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So is the day he almost died on a football pitch a record of the past now too? His days playing Gaelic football might be behind him, but running has started to fill some of the void.

These days, his training involves long runs and tempo sessions. Preparing for Tempo meant something very different once. But nothing stays the same. And at its very core running teaches you the discipline of forever moving forward, one foot and then the other.

And nobody gets to the finish line of a marathon on their own. After all these years, that more than anything is what he has learned about his recovery. It has not been a solo journey.

“The support I received from my family, friends and the wider GAA community was incredible and made a huge difference during that time. I have immense gratitude for that.

“Looking back now 15 years later, the experience changed my perspective on life in so many ways, but it really showed me the strength of community and the kindness of people when you need it the most.”

In October 2025, 14 years after he had been deemed all but dead because of a head injury,McGovern ran the Dublin Marathon for charity and raised almost €4,000 for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

There’s your full circle.