I saw this very colourful fly in my garden a few weeks ago. Can you tell me something about it? Fiona Henry

Don’t blowflies look very nice when you see them close up and you are unaware of their lifestyle? This one with the red eyes and shiny metallic body, which can look green in some lights, is a greenbottle, most likely Lucilia caesar. These blowflies lay their eggs on carrion, or indeed scraps of meat and fish consigned to the black bin. The larvae or maggots that hatch out do a good job disposing of dead carcasses, carrying out their role in the food chain with admirable efficiency.

A greater spotted woodpecker on an ESB pole in Co Cork

I saw a greater spotted woodpecker having an encounter with an ESB pole recently in Carrigaline in Co Cork. Catherine Horgan, Co Cork

Woodpeckers in Ireland have made the wonderful discovery that decrepit wooden ESB poles are great drums and that by drumming on them they can communicate very well with other woodpeckers in the vicinity. Your one was obviously checking out its acoustic qualities. A woodpecker’s relentless “drumming” – used as a territorial signal and a warning to rivals – can quickly cause holes in poles, which leaves the wood vulnerable to rot. In Sixmilebridge in Co Clare, woodpeckers were blamed for 11 power cuts in a 14-month period, leading to the poles having to be replaced with composite ones, which, it is hoped, would prove to be less attractive to the birds.

A leaf beetle, which feeds on the leaves of plants

I saw this shiny beetle basking on a leaf at the rear of my back garden. Any idea what it may be? Paul Aiken

This is a leaf beetle, a group of beetles that feed on the leaves of plants. This one – the rosemary beetle or Chrysolina americana – feeds on aromatic plants, including rosemary, lavender, sage and thyme. Despite its Latin name, it is native to the Mediterranean and was first officially recorded in Ireland in Dublin in 2012. It is not a terrible pest; the nibbled plants recover from attacks.

A bumblebee feeding on a fuchsia flower in mid-November

I took the attached snap with my phone on November 11th in Templeogue, Dublin, of a bumblebee feeding on a fuchsia flower in full bloom. This would seem to me to be an indication of the existence of global warming, not all of which is bad. Bobby Carty

One of the impacts of climate change (which is a scientific fact) on Ireland is warmer winters. November mean air temperatures have risen by 0.9 degrees when comparing the recent 1991-2020 long-term average to the older 1961-1990 baseline. Five of the top 10 warmest Novembers on record here have occurred since 2001. This is not good news for species that should be overwintering at this time, rather than being out seeking forage.

The caterpillar of the puss moth

I saw this strange beastie at the end of August on a trail up to Mizen Peak above my house, almost at the tip of the Mizen Peninsula. Is it some type of hawk moth caterpillar, the way it is rearing up its tail end? I have seen a death’s head hawk moth caterpillar act like this. Ann Miller, Co Cork

No, this is the caterpillar of the puss moth. But it is doing the same thing as the death’s head hawk moth caterpillar – looking ferocious to ward off predators. When alarmed it raises its front end and pulls its head back into its body producing a sinister “face”. At the same time, it waves two long stripy filaments at the other end, which are extruded from its much-modified hind legs. It would take a brave bird to mess with it. It feeds on the leaves of willow and poplar and passes the winter as a tough cocoon, usually in a bark crevice.

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