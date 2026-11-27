An awful lot of time and money in the 21st century is spent trying to find out what people think: about politicians; about products; about companies; about just about anything. But we humans are not easy to pin down. For one thing, the answer we give to a question often depends on who is asking.

Consider the UK’s long-running Skills and Employment Survey, which has been performed via face-to-face interviews every five years or so since the 1980s in an attempt to trace people’s experiences of work. In 2024, the researchers conducted a parallel survey online to see if the responses would be consistent with the original method. They found evidence of what Francis Green, a University College London emeritus professor who works on the survey, calls “social esteem bias”: respondents were sometimes more positive, or less negative, when asked in person by a fellow human.

The face-to-face method, for example, found that 17 per cent of Britons were dissatisfied with their jobs in 2012, while 14 per cent said the same in 2024. But the web survey responses in 2024 portrayed the workforce in a much grumpier mood: 23 per cent said they were dissatisfied.

This is a potential problem for those who collect data for long time series, many of whom are keen to shift to online survey methods because of rising costs and falling response rates for face-to-face interviews. But an even more profound methodological change is in the offing in certain parts of the research world.

Unlike big surveys with thousands of respondents, qualitative research involves long, in-depth interviews that illuminate some of the nuance and richness of people’s thoughts and experiences (but – due to their cost – on a necessarily small scale). Now, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has opened a new possibility: that chatbots could allow researchers to combine the scale of quantitative data with the richness of qualitative data.

Would we answer questions differently if AI were doing the asking? And if so, how? Nesta, a UK innovation agency, has conducted a series of small, careful experiments with AI in qualitative research over the past few years. At first, they found that AI interviewers solicited short and thin answers from humans. Some respondents even used ChatGPT themselves to look up the “right” answers.

But the technology has advanced since then – in particular, people can now answer via “voice notes” rather than having to type. Mallory Durran, Nesta’s chief technology officer, told me that those who were sceptical about AI still tended to give quite “short or direct” answers, but others found it to be “less judgmental [and] it was actually easier [to share experiences] when you’re not looking into the eyes of another human”.

The other advantage is that people can talk to AI interviewers in whichever language they’re most comfortable in. “Where we’re working with people in a second language, so not in English, you get way more back than we did with face-to-face interviews,” Durran said. “It seems to be really opening the floodgate.”

In other words, AI interviewers might solicit less information from some people, but much more from others. In particular, the technology could allow researchers to gather the experiences of those who have traditionally been hard to reach, particularly because of language barriers. But it won’t solve every old problem (plenty of hard-to-reach people are also digitally disconnected) and will create some new ones.

For my money, the biggest danger will be in the temptation to scale up and up and up. To give an example, Anthropic last year used Claude to interview more than 80,000 people about their AI use across 159 countries in what it called “the largest and most multilingual qualitative study ever conducted”.

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Once AI is gathering so much data, the next temptation – indeed, probably a practical necessity – will be to use it to read and analyse all those interview transcripts too. That could result in a scenario where human researchers don’t conduct the interviews, or even read the answers people give, but instead receive some smooth, machine-processed analysis of what lies beneath. As a result, they would be far less connected to the messy, nuanced complexity of what people had to say. And when it comes to qualitative research, isn’t that the whole point?

It’s a danger that extends beyond this realm, I suspect: we may become so enamoured of our bigger, faster, newly mechanised methods that we forget what we actually wanted to achieve in the first place. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026