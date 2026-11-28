A father of three accused of causing more than €36,000 worth of criminal damage to a parking pay station at St Vincent’s hospital, Dublin, during an alleged theft has been granted bail.

Gabriel Grigor (33), with an address at Stoney Road, Oldcastle, Co Meath, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Det Garda Sarah Bracken, of Kevin Street station, opposed bail, telling the court the accused made no reply when charged, before citing flight-risk concerns and fears he would not turn up for trial.

Grigor is accused of criminal damage to the pay station and theft of €387 during the alleged incident on June 9th, 2023, at the south Dublin hospital.

Referencing the seriousness of the offence and the extent of the damage, valued at €36,893, she acknowledged the alleged theft was worth significantly less.

However, she said the incident was captured on good-quality CCTV, which led gardaí to identify the accused, who has yet to indicate a plea.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court. A co-accused has already been charged and sent forward for trial.

Judge Michael Ramsey heard how Grigor had been out of Ireland for the past three years after returning to his home country, Romania.

Noel Leech, defending, applied for bail for his client and said Grigor had three young children, was a primary provider for his household and intended to remain in Ireland to face the charges. He said Grigor had family in the State and intended to go into business with a relative.

The court heard Grigor would surrender his passport immediately to allay concerns, which Bracken said was essential given fears he could flee back to Romania.

The judge set bail in the accused’s own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement required, on condition he reside at his Oldcastle address, sign on daily at his local Garda station, provide gardaí with a contact phone number and surrender his passport.

He remanded Grigor to appear again on February 11th pending the preparation of a book of evidence. The judge granted legal aid after a statement of means was handed in to the court.