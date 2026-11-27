Survey and report suggests the volume of applications being received by firms advertising job vacancies is now considered too large for staff to deal with in a traditional fashion. Photograph: Getty Images

Just one in 20 job applications gets as far the interview stage, according to an international survey of recruiters and hiring managers, with the vast majority now being rejected by artificial intelligence (AI) filtering processes.

Almost 90 per cent of those surveyed acknowledged they had likely rejected real applications in the belief they had been generated by AI and more than half of those employers (49 per cent of the total) suggested they were adding a level of human input at an earlier stage of the process so as to better monitor the AI decisions.

The research is based on responses from 1,347 recruiters and hiring managers from across the US, UK, Germany, Australia and Ireland.

The survey and report, compiled by hiring platform Greenhouse, finds the volume of applications now being received by firms advertising vacancies is considered too large for staff to deal with in the traditional way and the increasingly common solution is to use AI systems to conduct interviews with candidates at a relatively early stage.

Just over 40 per cent (41 per cent) say they are already doing this and the figure is expected to reach 63 per cent next year, the findings suggest.

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Many managers using such a system say the early-stage experience for applicants is improved and the employers can garner more meaningful and accurate information about the interviewees as many initial letters or CVs, often generated with the help of AI, contain inaccurate claims regarding qualifications or content simply intended to get past AI screening systems.

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A majority of respondents said the use of AI interviews allowed them to provide more applicants with the opportunity to engage about their background and suitability for the role than would be possible through more traditional interviews.

“Only five in 100 applications ever reach an interview, and adding more human interviews can’t close that gap,” says Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse.

“The fix is scaling the top of the funnel by opening up a voice AI interview to every applicant, letting more people get a real first conversation sooner. People should stay accountable for every hiring decision, but AI can afford opportunities that people alone cannot.”

Previous research from the firm found significant resistance to AI-powered interviews or the lack of transparency around them.

In a survey earlier this year, 26 per cent of Irish jobseekers said they had walked, or would walk, away from a process in which it was not made clear how AI was being used or what it was looking for. Eighteen per cent objected to pre-recorded video interviews scored by AI with no human present.

Of those who had persisted and sat through an AI interview, just 9 per cent said they had progressed to the next round while 39 per cent never heard back from the hiring organisation. More than half said they came away with a negative impression they had been applying to work for.

Chait said a substantial part of the problem was how companies used the systems and interacted with applicants. The new research suggests some improvements on these fronts and a more positive attitude to the technology among the interviewees.

Greenhouse’s Future of Hiring Candidate report found only 8 per cent of job seekers in the UK and Ireland would refuse an AI interview outright, while 57 per cent of those who had experience of a live AI interview say it helped them show their skills.