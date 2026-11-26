From left: Hibernia Line chief shipping officer Paul Roche, Capt Mark Roli and Hibernia Line chief executive Aidan Coffey on the company's maiden Cork to France sailing in May. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Hibernia Line has said customers and suppliers will be paid in full after it announced the cessation from Friday of its ferry services between the Port of Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

The six times-weekly service was only launched in May with the backing of Larry Goodman’s Goodman Group. It had hoped to carry 250,000 passengers during its first year of operation.

It operated two ships, the St Patrick (formerly the Superfast IX) and the Akka, which were chartered from Baltic Sea operators TT-Line and Tallink, respectively.

A company spokesperson said they were unable to say how many jobs would be lost due to the closure of the route.

The vessels were flagged out of Cyprus and Germany and it is likely that the majority of the 200 crew were brought in and employed by overseas independent contractors as part of a service arrangement.

No figure was available regarding the number of administration or other staff in Cork that will be affected.

In a statement on Thursday, the company provided no detail on its financial position but said passenger would receive full refunds of all money paid to Hibernia, including for booking fees and extras.

It said they would not need to apply for the refunds, which should be paid by December 4th, although it warned that the money may take another five to 10 days to show up in customer accounts.

Hibernia Line said any payments made to third parties to cover accommodation, car hire or other services would not be repaid by the company. It said trade suppliers would all be paid in full.

“Hibernia Line acknowledges, and would like to thank, its staff, customers and all who supported the business since its inception. In particular, the company acknowledges the significant and unwavering support of its investors,” it said.

Hibernia Line chief executive Aidan Coffey had spent three years planning the venture which, it was hoped, would mirror the success of the DFDS service between Rosslare and Dunkirk, which Coffey played a hand in the launch of in 2020.

The company behind the Rosslare route, which has benefited from the diversion of freight traffic bound for continental Europe away from the UK “land bridge”, recently added a third ship to the operation.