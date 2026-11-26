Brian McGrath, who left a wife and three young children, was 39 at the time of the fatal incident at Kildorrery National School in 2019.

A Co Cork-based roofing company has been fined €60,000 in relation to the death seven years ago of Brian McGrath who suffered a fatal fall while working on the roof of a school near Mitchelstown.

McGrath, who left a wife and three young children, was 39 at the time of the incident at Kildorrery National School in 2019.

His employer, NCA Roofing, pleaded guilty to three breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2005 at the Circuit Criminal Court sitting in Cork, where Judge Helen Boyle imposed the fine.

McGrath was reported to be very popular in the local community and a GoFundMe page for his family raised more than €13,000 after his death.

Responding to the conviction and fine, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) assistant chief executive Eibhlin O’Leary, said: “Falls from height remain one of the most serious risks in the construction sector.

“Employers and those in control of work activities must ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent falls, including where there are openings or fragile areas on a roof. These risks must be identified before work begins and appropriate controls put in place.”

Research published by the HSA last month found that of 23 construction sector fatalities from 2002 to 2024, 83 per cent occurred on a site with between one and four workers.

Almost all, 87 per cent, of those killed were aged over 35, and almost half, 10, were self-employed. Fifteen deaths were reported to be the result of falls.

Construction consistently accounts for the second highest number of workplace fatalities in Ireland, with agriculture repeatedly top of the annual list.

There were 177 fatalities on Irish farms between 2016 and last year, with 21 the result of results of falls from a height.

Older farmers working alone is also regarded as a key contributor to fatalities, a significant portion of which tend to involve farm machinery.

The fine imposed on NCA Roofing is the fourth imposed on an employer this month after a prosecution related to the death of an employee.

Brothers Seamus and Patrick McEvoy were fined €50,000 each following the death of a worker who fell from the roof of an agricultural building that was under construction in Ballacolla, Co Laois. Kavanagh Retailing, trading as Kavanagh SuperValu in Westport, was fined €125,000 after a member of the public was struck and killed by a delivery vehicle.

Cyprus-based Matrix Ship Management, which provides crew and management services to Irish Ferries, was fined €200,000 in relation to the death of Sergejs Lescenko in March 2019. He was crushed between two trailers while working on the loading of a car deck.