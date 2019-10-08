Budget 2020: The main points

The overall budget day package will be €3.1 billion. Here are the main elements that have emerged so far. The Minister for Finance will begin his speech at 1pm on Tuesday.

Tax changes

The rate of commercial stamp duty will increase from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Carbon tax will increase by €6 per tonne, and it is intended it will rise by €6 per year for the the next decade.

An increase of 50 cent in excise on cigarettes.

A new nitrogen oxide charge on new and imported petrol and diesel cars, which will raise €20 million for the exchequer.

An increase in the rate of dividend withholding tax – which is paid directly by companies to the Revenue in lieu of tax owed by their shareholders. The current 20 per cent rate is expected to rise – perhaps to 25 per cent – giving a cash flow boost to the exchequer and also catching shareholders who do not declare the dividend for tax at the higher 40 per cent rate.

Anti-avoidance measures relating to property investment funds are also expected.

The home carer tax credit will rise by €100.

The self-employed tax credit will increase by €150.

The inheritance tax threshold will increase by €15,000.

Brexit

A Brexit contingency fund of €900 million to €1 billion is expected, with €650 million of this to be borrowed in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The remainder will be made up of money from the EU, as well as money carried over from previously announced Brexit measures.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is not expected to provide precise detail on how this money would be spent, but it is expected that some schemes will be announced. These are likely to include one from Minister for Business Heather Humphreys and Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty to support businesses deemed to be “vulnerable but viable” in the wake of a no-deal Brexit.

Schemes to deal with the fallout from a no-deal Brexit would be activated on day one of a no-deal Brexit, and the money behind them would immediately flow to qualifying companies.

An example is the €45 million Transition Fund to support businesses in the manufacturing and internationally trading sector that need to adapt to new trading and business arrangements.

An extra €100 million in unemployment benefits to meet the costs of job losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Climate change

Some €30 million of the money raised from the increase in carbon tax is set to be reinvested in a “just transition” fund that will support five counties in the midlands in which Bord na Móna is a significant employer.

The funding would be put home retrofitting schemes, and support retraining for Bord na Móna employees.

Other revenues will be reinvested in climate-friendly policies, expected to include rural transport, greenways and walkways.

Health

Prescription charges will fall by 50c and the drug payment scheme will see its threshold reduced by €10, but these changes are unlikely to take effect until later in 2020.

One thousand new frontline staff – such as speech and language, occupational and disability therapists – will be hired.

There is set to be an additional allocation of €52 million in home help funding, which will allow for one million home help hours, on top of extra hours needed to meet demographic changes.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund will get an additional €25 million next year to tackle hospital waiting lists, bringing its budget to €100 million.

The thresholds for medical cards for the over-70s will increase by €50 for a single person, meaning someone in receipt of a gross weekly income of up to €550 will soon be able to apply for a medical card. For a couple, the threshold will increase to €1,050 from €900.

Free GP care for children under eight from September.

Free dental care for children under six from September.

Housing

The Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers, which was due to finish at the end of the year, will be extended for two years and its structure will not change.

A number of changes are envisaged to the treatment of Real Estate Investment Funds. It is understood that changes will be made to ensure they pay appropriate levels of tax, particularly capital gains tax.

The distribution of profits from the sale of a rental property will also be subject to dividend withholding tax.

Rules around selling properties to “rebase” property values are also being tightened for REITS less than 15 years old.

Education

Funding for 1,000 special needs assistants, more than 100 special education teachers and 250 special class teachers.

0.1 per cent increase to national training fund.

Justice

An extra 700 gardaí will be recruited next year.

Social welfare

The fuel allowance – which may be rebranded the “energy allowance” – will rise by €2.

There will also be a €5 increase in the living alone allowance from next March, as well as an increase from €34 to €36 in the dependent children allowance for those aged up to 12, and a €3 increase for those over 12.

The income disregard for the payments for parents of lone children will also increase by €15 and the income thresholds for the working family payment will rise by €10 for families of up to three children.

The amount of time those in receipt of carer’s benefit can work or study will rise from 15 to 18.5 hours per week.

Sport

The Department of Sport will be given extra funding for the European Championship games being held in Ireland next year, as well as preparing Irish teams for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Children

An increase of more than 25 per cent to support preschool access for children with disabilities under AIM (the Access and Inclusion Model).

A budget increase of almost 16 per cent in the budget allocation for the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI).

Other

A new scheme to allow public sector workers to work from outside Dublin in “hot desk” type facilities to discourage congestion in the capital.